Egypt: Mohamed Salah against Lionel Messi in Abu Dhabi?

The Egyptian press has revealed negotiations are underway between the Argentinian and Egyptian federations for the organization of a friendly match in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This meeting will be an opportunity to see Mohamed Salah, captain of the Pharaohs and superstar of Liverpool, to find Lionel Messi, superstar of Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain.

Recall that Argentina is housed in Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which includes Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

For their part, Egypt failed to reach the final phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after losing the play-offs against Senegal at the end of March on penalties.