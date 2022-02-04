Egypt, “students and researchers abroad spied and incarcerated. They are a threat to Cairo”: EgyptWide report

Egyptian students and researchers abroad regarded as a threat for the social stability of the North African country. There diaspora for study reasons carefully and, if necessary, punished with arbitrary detentions. Here’s how the Cairo punishes those considered dangerous. Students and researchers followed in their academic paths abroad, in Europe and in United States first of all, both sui social than through denunciations of other fellow citizens residing in various countries. They did it for Patrick Zaki And Ahmed Samir Santawithe two most sensational cases, but a relationship of EgyptWidea human rights organization, says one much broader scenario.

A tough report, the one signed by the NGO, which casts suspicion on the alleged ‘new course’ embodied by the government chaired by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The research covered the last three months, from November 2021 to January 2022. The report is based on documentary sources, publications and news in the press and in the media in general, but one researcher conducted a series of targeted interviews. These were done in Arabic and involved five Egyptian students, students and researchers abroad, deprived of personal liberty due to their academic background. Respondents shared reports of personal eventswith the only exception of Marise George Zaki who gave testimony about his brother’s story.

In the last few years relaxation signal there was, as emerged from the facts (several releases of ‘excellent’ activists) and highlighted in a recent interview with Ilfattoquotidiano.it from Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat, member of the Human Rights Commission in Cairo. However, there is still a lot to do in order to consider Egypt a democratic country. The document on the turn of the screw towards Egyptian students and researchers abroad confirms this, as well as the words of the Cairo immigration minister: “Egyptian students abroad are the most dangerous group of emigrants“, he has declared Nabila Makram in August 2021. The last postponement of Patrick Zaki’s trial to next April 6, when it was thought that for him the tailgate of an airplane could reopen that could lead him back to Bologna and at his university, he testifies that the turning point has not yet taken place. His nightmare is therefore lengthening which on the occasion of the next hearing will count exactly 26 months from the day of his arrest at the Cairo airport, on February 7, 2020, upon his return to Egypt from Italy for a short holiday period between one semester and the next. other of the Erasmus program.

After all it went worse ad Ahmed Samir Santawi that, unlike Zaki, she suffered a sentence and 4 years of imprisonment for the usual charge: dissemination of false news. Ironically, just yesterday exactly one year passed from the arrest of the young Egyptian researcher, the same age as Zaki, enrolled in the Central European University (Ceu) in Vienna where he was attending a course in Anthropology. Santawi was not detained at the airport, but placed in a cell after being notified to report to the police station in his area of ​​residence, in New Cairo. While Zaki remained for about 22 months awaiting trial, with the detention periodically renewed, Santawi, after two months, ended up in front of the judge who read his sentence. Now the only hope lies in a provision of pardon of President al-Sisi and al-Sadat in the recent interview with Fatto.it he did not consider it impossible.

Then there is the case of Walid SalemPhD student of Washington University, arrested in 2018 on his return to Egypt and released after 200 days in prison. Since then, however, he has been denied the chance to return to the United States to finish his thesis a Seattle and to embrace his daughter again. The report of EgyptWide went beyond the limit cases described above, analyzing the worrying evolution of repressive practices implemented in recent years against Egyptian citizens who have gone abroad for study or research: “In many of the cases we have analyzed, the judiciary justified the arrests and other surveillance measures against the accused by applying an arbitrary interpretation of two articles of the Egyptian Penal Code, accusing them of spreading false news. In addition, the students and researchers interviewed were often accused of misuse of social media you hate criminal association of a terrorist nature“Explain from EgyptWide.