Egypt, the coach is Oronzo Canà? The form against Nigeria is shocking

The form of Egypt is shocking! Show before the match against Nigeria, the fans are unleashed on social networks: is there the hand of Oronzo Canà?

For the first day of Africa Cup of Nations there was no lack of emotions, criticisms and surprises. The tournament is staging the great players of the black continent, who come from the biggest clubs in Europe.

And among the big matches of the debut races, today Nigeria-Egypt immediately gave a pearl that did not go unnoticed by viewers. On social media, fans went wild and asked for numerous explanations: but how does Salah’s team play?

Nigeria-Egypt, the module is unique! Fans unleashed on social networks

Nigeria and Egypt are the favorites to victory of group D. The calendar immediately confronts two strong national teams who will compete for the group, but will also seek the final victory. However, within seconds of the start of the match, something goes wrong.

Read also -> Algeria-Sierra Leone 0-0, the reigning champions stopped in front of the goal



In fact, the graphics of the formation of Egypt are completely out of order. The technical commissioner Carlos Queiroz he would have fielded his formation with an incredible and unique 5-5-0. Even worse than the poor Oronzo Canà!

Read also -> Aguero is back on the pitch! What a surprise for the fans: Kun’s new life after retirement



The coach in the ball had devised the famous 5-5-5 to confuse one’s opponents. The national team of Momo Salah, on the other hand, it does not field attackers. But it is clearly a mistake on the part of the director. In fact, the formation of the Pharaohs took the field with the classic 4-3-3.

There was no shortage of ironic comments from the spectators, who immediately teased the Egyptian national team: “With this form it is clear that they will lose“Someone writes. Another, much more pungent underlines: “What formation is 5-5-0? Then will the players build the pyramid?“.