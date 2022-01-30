Egypt, the US blocks 130 million for security. Nyt: “They don’t respect human rights standards”

I will remain frozen 130 million dollars of American funds of security assistance ofEgypt. Despite the president’s regime Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is trying to inaugurate a new season in relations with the internal oppositionswith some releases already implemented, such as that of Patrick Zakiand others that should arrive in the coming months, Washington still considers the guarantees offered by the Cairo in the field of respect for human rightsaccording to what the New York Times citing a US senator and some State Department officials.

Aid had been temporarily blocked until January 31 as early as last fall, waiting for Egypt to do more to protect the rights of dissidents, journalists, women and exponents of the civil society. Expectations not met, it seems, even if the State Department specifies that it is still a temporary and not final decision. Other leaders of the department revealed that the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinkenshould divert funds to other Homeland Security priorities.

However, it is not the first time that a blockade has come from Washington on funds destined for Egypt. It had already happened in 2017 with the then president Donald Trump, but they were unlocked the following year. The 130 million, the maximum that could be blocked, is also only a tenth of the funds that the US gives to Egypt every year in this area. The North African country continues to buy military aircraft, ships And other equipment for billions of dollars: this week alone, the sale of C-130 freighters and radar was announced for 2.5 billion.