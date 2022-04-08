eHealth, what it is and why it is the future of medicine

The future of medicine lies in eHealth (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo)

With the pandemic, the digitization process accelerated and made it clearer than ever that technology is of the utmost importance in all fields where humanity intervenes, one of them being Health.

Although face-to-face activities have gradually returned to ‘normal’, Big Data experts estimate that the future of medicine is in eHealth also known as eHealth in English.

The eHealth It is a way in which Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) applied to health are applied through variants such as telemedicine, to which many people are familiar, after taking a video call consultation with health professionals during the pandemic. It is assumed that this mode came to stay thanks to facilitates medical care in all areas and without time limits.

Illustration shows the logo of the health-focused Aarogya Setu app (Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Illustration)

But it not only covers remote consultations, but also includes other health products and services such as mobile apps that can be installed on the mobile phone or tablets. For example, many women use apps to keep track of their menstruation and there are those who install apps to manage the calories they consume.

Also present are wearable devicesWhat smart watches or rings that measure heart rate, steps, sleep quality, among other things. There are also smart shirts, glasses, among others, with which health professionals can have a best patient history thanks to the monitoring data, which will be integrated into the diagnosis.

Big Data is another of the great pillars of eHealth. Its about big data analytics to personalize treatments to detect risk factors and possible drug side effects. Again, the pandemic has been an example of how this information can be applied to save lives.

A 3D printed heart (Photo: File)

But these have not been the only technologies that were developed or will continue to be used in the future. The chatbos, They have also demonstrated their relevance for answering frequently asked questions that many people have about a disease, or setting appointments, among other medical options.

It is worth noting that there are already projects for 3D and 4D printing in medicine. In 4D, ultrasounds are printed that allow, for example, to know with greater precision the development of a fetus. 3D, in addition to allowing the printing of medical supplies, especially in contexts where there is a shortage such as the recent health crisis, there are those who explore the option of bioprintingthat is, 3D printing organs and tissues.

Other projects also cover the denture impression such as legs, feet, arms or other extremities of the body. All of these open the door to the future so that they are increasingly used and with improvements for their users. These applications would not only be limited to humans.

File photo of Ryzhik, a cat who had four prostheses implanted in his legs (Photo: REUTERS / Vladislav Nekrasov)

And on the way to the metaverse, the Virtual reality (VR), will have several uses that will allow a better patient care. Also the robotics does its own thing, for example, at CES 2022 a child’s robot was presented for dentists to practice with before treating real children.

Experts assure that the eHealth saves costs and offers more personalized care, empowers the patient, improves aspects such as adherence to treatment, allowing manage patient data more efficiently. It also allows constant and instant interaction with the patient, improving doctors’ access to useful and reliable information through the Internet and applications.

