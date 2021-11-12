Eicma 2021: dates, times, prices, tickets, exhibitors and brands at the motorcycle fair

Milan, 11 November 2021 – The Fair of the cycle and motorcycle. A fundamental event for two-wheel enthusiasts who, due to Covid, had had to raise the white flag last year. But when and where will the Eicma take place? How can tickets be purchased?

The appointment with Eicma is back from 23 to 28 November, International two-wheel exhibition, to Fiera Milano Rho has reached its 78th edition. A return in presence after the stop due to the pandemic, with 5 pavilions and more than 820 brands present, with foreign exhibitors from 35 different nationalitiesthe.

The event promises news, previews, races and shows, as well as test rides dedicated to eBike lovers, who will be able to test the latest products from the world of pedal assisted bikes within a technical track created in hall 24.

The highly anticipated tribute to the career of champion Valentino Rossi for the career end. The attention of the great event dedicated to startups and the future of mobility on two wheels is fundamental with a special dedicated area that welcomes 15 new innovative international realities, ready to propose ideas, solutions and prototypes. G.Thursday 25 November One More Lap, the highly anticipated event organized by Yamaha in collaboration with Eicma to celebrate Valentino Rossi and their history together. “A unique and spectacular opportunity to pay homage once again to Valentino Rossi, retracing the crucial moments with him, but also the anecdotes and curiosities behind these 16 years of challenges and successes. The initiative of Yamaha it also represents the baptism of the pilot from Tavullia in Eicma. “Il dottore” arrives at the 78th Edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition to receive the embrace of the public on a unique occasion and destined to become a memorable moment for the nine-time World Champion and for Eicma “, explain the organizers .









For Valentine’s Day I free passes for the event they can only be obtained through the Click day scheduled for Thursday 18 November 2021 from 9.46 on the eicma.it website. the click day is reserved exclusively for all those who, from the opening of the ticket shop until last November 9, have placed a purchase order containing at least one entrance ticket to eicma 2021 valid for Thursday 25 November and who at the same time they will receive via e-mail, by 12 November, instructions for accessing the platform dedicated to the one more lap event.

The Passes will be assigned until the maximum number of admissions required by the regulations in force regarding the containment of the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic is reached.

Once the capacity limit of the event area has been reached, it will no longer be possible to obtain the e Passes one more lap will be sold out. It is not possible to request Passes in other ways (e.g. telephone requests, e-mails, etc.)

Eicma’s mood this year is “Welcome back adrenaline“, for a 2021 edition that wants to rally the community of fans, who the president Piero Meda remembers how they are involved in a product sector “where passion is still a driving motivation for purchasing, the direct relationship with the products of the reference industry and the emotional and sensorial dimension make the Eicma model current and open to the future”. For the president of Ancma, Paolo Magri, “It is also the positive trend in sales of cycles and motorcycles, together with the prominence that two wheels have assumed in post-Covid mobility, which gives this edition a great symbolic value. Companies are finally regaining possession of their natural stage, where they can channel the fruit of the efforts made in this last period and transform them into new opportunities. The two-wheeler industry, with over 7 billion in value and more than 100 thousand employees, plays an economic role as an absolute protagonist at European and international level “.









The institutional support is decisive: “We come Lombardy region we believe in the exhibition sector and will continue to support it “, recalls the president of the Region Attilio Fontana, underlining the importance of the event both as regards the fans in the sector and as regards the business induced by it. This is echoed by the managing director of Fiera Milano, Luca Palermo, who underlines how “we are honored to have been able to host our event for over 70 years: Fiera Milano is alongside theInternational two-wheel exhibition, which is confirmed as central and essential for the industries of the sector “.

In Europe, the activity related to motorcycling it contributes 21.4 billion to the continental GDP and offers employment to 389 thousand people, generating a tax revenue of 16.6 billion; with more than 4.9 billion and over 88 thousand employees, Italy is the leading country in the Eurozone in terms of production, sales market, and production of accessories and sporting events related to motorized two-wheelers.









Eicma will be open from Thursday 25 November to Sunday 28 November, from 9.30 to 18. The opening to the public will be preceded by 2 days reserved for the press and operators in the sector (23 and 24 November).

The cycle and motorcycle exhibition will take place in pavilions of Fiera Milano state road 33 of the Simplon, Rho (Milan).

Tickets are purchasable exclusively olnine. Each ticket is valid only for the day for which it was purchased. Each coupon costs 19 euros (12 euros reduced for children from 4 to 13 years).

Access is allowed only to people in possession of the Green pass and respecting the rules (temperature below 37.5 degrees, spacing, indoor masks) provided for by the national regulations in force on the containment of the Pandemic.