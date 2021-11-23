Eicma 2021 e-bike: the most interesting news

E-bike Eicma 2021 protagonists of the edition of the restart after the stop caused by Covid-19. Lots of new bikes, races and road tests for everyone. Waiting to see Dr. Rossi’s e-bikes.

In the two-wheeled Milanese event, despite some illustrious defections, there will be many noteworthy pedal assisted bikes on display at Eicma from 25 to 28 November. We at Vaielettrico try to recommend some of them.

E-bike at Eicma 2021: Noko without chain

Lightweight, battery up to 200 km and carbon strap. These are the characteristics of the new Noko urban e-bike. The choice to eliminate the steel chain is not new: the belt is not dirty, requires no maintenance and is quieter.

The weight of 14.8 kg places this e-bike among the lightest in its category. Another decision made by Noko is to provide an additional battery that allows double pedaling duration, up to 200km. Noko aims at minimal design, addressing those who want to combine technical performance with captivating design that combines practicality and elegance.

The use of racing components in NOKO e-bikes results not only in better performance and less effort, but also in greater safety. With this objective, NOKO has entered into important partnerships with the best names on the world components market: FSA for the engine, the battery pack, the handlebar and the seat post. The Vision brand was chosen for the wheels while the hydraulic brakes bear the name Raicam or Sram. The frames, in aluminum alloy, are 100% Made in Italy.

On the nokobike.com website it will also be possible to build your own bike by choosing various settings. It starts from between bases and the arrival on the market is scheduled for February 2022. This is Forza, the city bike with a raised top tube and a choice of straight or raised handlebars. Tempo, on the other hand, has a lowered tube but the same technical characteristics. Then Vulcano which is an 11-speed gravel tire. The Noko stand will be present at hall 13 – M74.

Bottecchia Merak E-bike

Speaking of gravel, here is the new born of the Bottecchia house. It is called Merak e engine Oils from 250W of power with a maximum torque from 85 Nm. This means that it translates up to 400% of the force applied by the cyclist on the pedals. The new Merak will be available in Road, Gravel and Cross versions, with Sram Apex or SX gearbox. However, it allows you to easily tackle the most uneven terrain by assuming a relaxed driving position, even over long distances. This e-gravel with carbon frame, SRAM Apex gearbox and Fulcrum Racing 800 wheels, weighs 19.90 kg and costs 3,599 euros.

E-bike at Eicma 2021: Bad gets new

Curiosities about the Nuova Bad that the Neapolitan Bad bike will unveil in preview at Eicma at stand I13 – pavilion 22. NEW BAD which will be on the market from spring 2022. With the Double B System patented system, it will be the first electric bike in the world to be able to be configured with both rear engine and any mid-engine currently on the road.

The prototype of the New BAD will be equipped with a display integrated into the handlebar and the design will be enhanced from the absence of cables on the outside of the brakes and electrical wires which will all be contained in the steering column and frame. In addition, despite being a folding bike, the battery – large capacity 48V and 15 Ah Samsung – will be integrated into the central pillar of the frame, as well as the headlights that will be recessed in the front of the frame. In addition, the bike will be cushioned both front and rear

Among the other innovations for 2022 there will be the renewed Mig scooter. It is a scooter with magnesium frame with removable battery, wider wheels than traditional models and with tubeless tires, maximum speed of about 30 km / h. With a full charge, MIG can travel between 25 and 30 km, reaching a maximum speed of 25 km / h for the 2.5 and 30 km / h for the 3.5. We then expect a refresh to the Beach Vintage Side, distinctive product of the range. A real pedal assisted sidecar. With the characteristic fat tires and 250W and 36V motor.

FIVE news at Eicma

FIVE, the Italian Electric Vehicle Factory based in Bologna, will exhibit the new Next and Next + by Wayel electric bicycle models at EICMA 2021. In other words, two fat e-bikes that expand the potential of this ever-growing segment, thanks to an increased battery and other devices that the company will unveil at the show. The elegant Trend and Travel by Italwin models, characterized by a central engine, will instead satisfy the palates of customers more inclined to urban and cycle tourism use.

Next + is the new generation of e-bikes from the fat line Wayel: the frame made with attention to design is folding, and the 20 “x4” wheels, wide-footed and knobby together with the front suspension fork. The everything for ensure comfort and stability on an urban route, but also indulge yourself on earth and sand. FIVE F90 48V central motor, double hydraulic disc brakes and high quality equipment such as 3.5 “display, double LED lights and ergonomic saddle for a top of the range e-bike. Two black-yellow and white-blue colors with prices starting from 2,389 euros.

Next, also foldable and FAT, unlike her older sister she is gifted with FIVE 48V rear engine, which together with the exchange 7-speed Shimano and wide-footed and knobby wheels. The price is lower starting from 1,859 euros. FIVE will be present at EICMA 2021 al hall 18, stand G85.

Mv Agusta e-scooter

Speaking of electric scooters, Mv Agusta’s debut in this sector can be seen. It is called Rapido and uses a magnesium alloy frame, 10 “tubeless” fat “wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and a 48 volt and 500 watt motor for a torque of up to 24 Nm. Without forgetting the 50 km range. and a top speed of 40 km / h, although in Europe it is limited by law to 25 km / h.

It promises to tackle climbs of up to 14% incline. Offers the choice between 4 driving modes: Pedestrian, Eco, Comfort and Sport +. Like the control panel and speedometer, here’s the 4 ″ lcd dashboard, connectable to the smartphone through the dedicated app. Cost of 999 euros, but until Christmas the promo is at 849 euros.

E-bike at Eicma 2021, Valentino Rossi

Announced since last September, there is great anticipation for the e-mtb signed by Dr. Rossi with his VR | 46 Racing Apparel, in collaboration with MT Distribution. The rumors had revealed that thethe line will consist of two models. A Premium version, with top-of-the-range components, and a Limited Edition, which will have carbon components and wireless gearbox, which will be made in only 46 numbered pieces and supplied with an exclusive certificate signed by Valentino Rossi.

The e-bikes will also use a “Flip Chip” system, which allows you to change the geometry of the e-bike to adapt to road conditions. As for the suspension, there will be a 160 mm fork and a 205 / 67.5 shock absorber. The battery is located in the frame, with insertion from the bottom, this solution has been designed as it guarantees better frame rigidity. Bosch will supply the motor and its electronic management system, which allows the end user to customize numerous aspects of the e-bike.

Grand finale for EBX Urban

Eicma 2021 will also be the scene of the last and decisive test by EBX Urban. Saturday 27 November, the special E-Bike area of 78th Edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition will be the competition field of the Final of the Italian EBX Urban Championship by Federmoto. The leader of the Drivers’ classification Roberto Blacksmiths will try to defend its primacy undermined by Gianni “Mesk” Meschini gold medal in the single test of the 2021 E-Bike Cross “World Cup”.

A handful of points i fratelli Mengoli, Fabio and Andrea. Also on the starting ramp Fabrizio Bartolini, Stefano Passeri, Marco Mazzi and Stefano Bonacina. In Milan the E-Bike universe will show itself in its racing and eco-sustainable version. The Latifolia group presents the project Green Zone which will support the Italian EBX Urban Championship also in 2022.

In addition, the 250-meter track will be available to visitors to try out the e-bikes on display. There will be a “normal” route for city e-bikes, but also one with jumps and gradients to test e-mtb.

