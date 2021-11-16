EICMA 2021: exhibitors, tickets, prices and how to get there

The EICMA appointment is back in 2021, the International Bicycle, Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition which reaches its 78th edition. After a year of forced break due to the outbreak of the pandemic, everything is ready at Rho-Fiera Milano where from Thursday 25 November to Sunday 28 November this important event will take place (23-24 November, days dedicated to the press). Even if some famous brands will not be present such as BMW, Ducati and KTM, there will be many new features that fans will be able to touch.

BRANDS AND NEW MODELS

They will be present inside the 5 pavilions of the Fiera Milano Rho over 820 brands. The fair will not only focus on motorcycles as space will also be given to eBikes and to electric micro-mobility. Lovers of electric bikes will be able to test the latest models within a specially created path. The indoor test track will also host the final of the Italian EBX Urban Championship. The main brands that will be present at the EICMA 2021 event include, for example, Benelli, Fantic, Honda, the Piaggio Group, Kawasaki, Kymco, MV Agusta, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, SWM, Sym, Yamaha, and many still others.





Within the electric vehicle manufacturers, there will be important brands such as, for example, Zero Motorcycle, Vmoto Soco, Niu, Cake, Ox Motorcycles, Yadea, Ottobike, Soriano Motori, Wayel, Revolt, Horwin, Verge Motorcycles, ThunderVolt, Next Electric Motors, Tromox, Garelli, Wow and more. Speaking of the companies that work in the field of eBikes, we will find, for example, the FIVE group, Armony, Bottecchia, Atala, Bafang Electric, Fantic, Polini, Vent, EBFEC, Rayvolt Bike, Bikel, V-ITA, Volta Motor, Bad Bike and others. Some of the main changes have already been announced. Think, for example, of the new 2022 range from Zero Motorcycles or the new electric vehicles from Tazzari. Furthermore, Kawasaki could present its first electric two-wheeler at EICMA 2021. All news that visitors will be able to see up close. There will also be exhibitions and competitions.

HOW TO GET

The timetables for the public are the following: Thursday 25 November 2021: from 9.30 to 18.30

Friday 26 November 2021: from 9.30 to 18.30

Saturday 27 November 2021: from 9.30 to 18.30

Sunday 28 November 2021: from 9.30 to 18.30 Access will be allowed only to Green Pass holders valid or by presenting the certification of the negative result of the molecular or rapid swab carried out in the previous 48 hours. The swab it can be done, for a fee, also on site at the entrances of East Gate, West Gate and South Gate. Inside the fair it is compulsory to wear a mask. At EICMA 2021 it is possible arrive using various means of transport. For those arriving by car or motorbike, the indications are as follows: From the A7-Genova and A1- Bologna and A4-Torino motorways: take the Tangenziale Ovest towards the north and exit at Fiera Milano;

From Milan A4 Venice motorway: Pero-Fiera Milano exit;

From the A8-Varese and A9-Como motorways: from the Milano Nord barrier, direction A4-Venice and exit Fiera Milano;

From Milan: A8 motorway towards Varese-Como and Fiera Milano exit or A4 motorway towards Turin and Pero-Fiera Milano exit. For motorbikes, the Fair offers free parking. For those arriving by car it is already possible to book a seat through the event’s website. For those traveling by train, subway or plane there are several possibilities. All information, including those for booking parking spaces, can be found on a specific page on the official EICMA website.

TICKET PRICE