Eicma 2021: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Anniversary, what a show!

2022 is an important year for Honda and its Fireblade: because we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the birth of this extraordinary super sports car. For this reason, the SP version arrives in the celebratory livery inspired by the first extraordinary model, the CBR900RR FireBlade from 1992.

The engine

The in-line 4-cylinder engine of the Fireblade 2022 develops a maximum torque of 112 Nm at 12,500 rpm and a peak power of 217 hp (160 kW) at 14,500 rpm. Updates for the 2022 model were aimed at improving acceleration and traction when exiting corners. First of all, a final transmission with a 43-tooth crown was adopted, in order to make the recovery in each gear more ready thanks to a higher rpm at the same speed. Both the airbox and the duct that feeds it have been modified to make the air flow even more consistent. The intake ducts have been retouched to increase the speed of the inlet flow and at the same time the flow of exhaust gases through the catalysts has also been optimized.

The throttle by wire gas spring load has been reduced to provide better linear response at all openings. Finally, thanks to the feedback obtained from the riders competing with the CBR1000RR-R, including that of the WorldSBK team, the HSTC traction control has been further refined to offer the rider the power, grip and sensitivity he desires, to take advantage of the better improved traction. Designed from the ground up for the new 2020 model, the Fireblade’s in-line four-cylinder engine boasts the bore and stroke of the RC213V and anti-friction technologies of the RC213VS. It is equipped with mixed chain and gear timing with finger rocker arms, titanium connecting rods, piston oil jets with ball retaining system and built-in lower bypass passage for the water jacket of the cylinders. A central intake channel on the windshield, at the point of maximum aerodynamic pressure, passes through the steering head to direct the air directly into the air box. The exhaust system with 4–2–1 trend and oval section manifolds ends in a titanium silencer developed in collaboration with Akrapovic. The Throttle By Wire throttle offers 3 Riding Modes that combine power (P), engine brake (EB), wheelie control (W) and traction control (T). The electronic package also includes adjustable launch control.

The chassis

The diamond-shaped aluminum frame uses the rear of the crankcase as a pivot of the shock absorber; the long swingarm derives from that of the RC213VS. The balance of stiffness, weight distribution and the geometry of the front end have been designed according to the high power of the engine, the perception of the front and rear grip, and the feeling transmitted by the chassis. There Öhlins NPX fork from 43 mm to Objective Based Tuning Interface offers full adjustment of the semi-active Öhlins suspension (Semi active Electronic Control, S-EC). The front discs have a diameter of 330 mm and are bitten by Brembo Stylema calipers, while the ABS provides the setting for circuit driving. The six-axis inertial platform (IMU) accurately monitors the bike’s dynamics in 3D and provides input to all driving electronics, including the 3-level Showa HESD (Honda Electronic Steering Damper) electronic steering damper.

Many of the aerodynamic solutions adopted derive from the RC213Ve, including the lugs to increase downforce and improve braking stability. The driving position is also super compact. The fully customizable 5.00 ”TFT display offers intuitive control, managed by a block with a four ‘direction’ button on the left handlebar. The Honda Smart Key system adds convenience.

The Anniversary is coming!

The well-known ‘Grand Prix Red’ and ‘Mat Pearl Morion Black’ colors, now both with retouched graphics and gold-colored rims, are joined by the amazing “Pearl Glare White” 30th Anniversary, in tribute to the first stunning 1992 CBR900RR FireBlade from which it all began! To celebrate the original, groundbreaking 1992 FireBlade, one of the three colors available for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is the new “Tricolour”, designed by Hiroaki Tsukui who was responsible for the original livery of the first CBR900RR. Immediately recognizable, it retains all the original details but with the modern touch of the current lines combined with the “brush” stroke to pay homage to the unforgettable first model of 1992.

Other details make it even more unique. Upon actuation of the contact switch there is a “ring of fire” animation on the TFT screen. Each model has its progressive serial number laser engraved on the upper steering plate. In addition, the “30th Anniversary” logo is present on the tank, on the SmartKey, and on the Akrapovic titanium exhaust silencer. All of this makes the 30th Anniversary Fireblade SP even more special, carving it a special place in Honda’s remarkable history.