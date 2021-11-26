Eicma 2021: info, timetables, tickets, parking, public transport

The 78th edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition hosted in the Fiera Milano exhibition center in Rho is open to the general public

After the success of the first two days dedicated exclusively to the press and operators in the sector, space for the general public at the 78th Edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition hosted in the Fiera Milano exhibition center in Rho. Amateurs, enthusiasts and the curious during the weekend will finally be able to return to see live and touch the motorcycles, scooters, e-bikes, scooters and all accessories and products dedicated to the world of two wheels, feeling the emotion at first sight. person: adrenaline is back. Below is all the useful information to better enjoy the Eicma experience, there is time until Sunday 28 November.

Eicma 2021: Who is there – Five pavilions, more than 820 brands present, many innovations, previews, competitions and the show offered in the outdoor areas where you can carry out the test rides with the means made available by the exhibitors. An opportunity also aimed at e-bike lovers who will have the opportunity to try the latest products from the universe of pedal assisted bikes within a technical track created in Hall 24. And then a look at the mobility of the future for two wheels with the participation of numerous start-ups in the special area dedicated to them. Unmissable the outdoor area dedicated to MotoLive (where Valentino Rossi also participated), the racing soul of Eicma, now in its sixteenth edition, where the public can attend for free in titled competitions and be enthused by shows, music and pure shows. entertainment. At Eicma there is a parterre of companies that alone hold over 80% of the market shares. Among these we remember the most important: Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, MV Agusta, Triumph, Royal Enfield, Fantic Motor, Benelli QJ, Kymco, Sym, Piaggio, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, FB Mondial, Italjet, Moto Morini, Swm, Zero Motorcycle.

Eicma 2021: the Gazzetta Motori stand – Present at the call, as usual, was the stand of La Gazzetta dello Sport located in pavilion 13 at C89. There are eight motorcycles from the most varied categories. From speed to off-road vehicles, from the Dakar desert to the queen of water, holder of an iconic record. Curiosities will not be lacking in a stand embellished by the presence of riders who have written the history of two wheels. The queen of the stand will be Tetsuya Harada’s Aprilia Rsw-2 500. But also the Honda CR 500 2T that Attilio Pignotti used for the 1995 Motocross World Championship, the 1992 Yamaha 250 2T of Donny Schmit, the Benelli BX 125 prototype from 1988, the Honda Crf 450R, holder of Luca’s water speed record. Colombo and the Husqvarna FR450 Rally Factory Replica with which our Tiziano Internò will face the Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Eicma 2021: ONLINE TICKETS – The purchase of entrance tickets takes place directly on the official website of the Exhibition www.eicma.it. The cost of the full ticket is 19 euros (plus 1.50 fixed management costs), while for children aged 4 to 13 there is a reduced rate of 12 euros (plus 1.50 fixed management costs). The concession for IMF members has also been confirmed. Finally, in agreement with Fiera Milano, a minimum number of reduced-service physical cash desks is also exceptionally open. The price of the physical ticket is 23 euros. It is a purchasing method that is however not recommended in order to reduce the pressure on the sales desks, the waiting times and the opportunities for gathering. For visitors with disabilities and their companion, entry is free upon presentation of the disability card or equivalent certificate at the reception. Here the info for parking. For groups the price of the entrance ticket is 14 euros, valid for schools, motorcycle associations, motorcycle clubs. Minimum 20 people, maximum 70 people. Here all the info.

Public hours: from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 November, from 9.30 to 18.30.

EICMA 2021: HOW TO GET THERE – These are the directions for those who decide to arrive at the Fair by car or motorbike:

– from the A7-Genova and A1 motorways

– Bologna and A4-Turin: take the Tangenziale Ovest towards the north and exit at Fiera Milano;

– from Milan A4 Venice motorway: Pero-Fiera Milano exit; – from A8-Varese and A9 motorways

-Como: from the Milano Nord barrier, direction A4-Venice and Fiera Milano exit;

– from Milan: A8 motorway towards Varese-Como and Fiera Milano exit or A4 motorway towards Turin and Pero-Fiera Milano exit.

Eicma 2021: Public transport

It is also possible to use public transport: underground Rho Fiera Milano stop with extra-urban ticket; train with the railway link from Saronno Line S1 and from Milan Rogoredo Line S6, or from Saronno Line S3 and Line S3. For all the info, just connect to the appropriate page of the official Eicma website.

Eicma 2021: How to park – For those who reach the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center by motorbike, as per tradition, Eicma offers a free covered parking service (PM1 – West Gate of the fairgrounds). You can also use public transport such as trains and the subway. The car park can be booked online on the dedicated Fiera Milano website, the cost is 17 euros.

Eicma 2021: access regulations – With regard to the provisions currently in force, which determine the capacity and regulate access to the events, during the online purchase of tickets it is necessary to select in advance the day of entry between today and Sunday 28 November. Eicma can be accessed with a mask and a valid Green Pass or by presenting the certification of the negative outcome of the molecular or rapid swab carried out in the previous 48 hours. Installations will also be provided by the organization at the entrances to the fairgrounds of East Gate, West Gate, South Gate, where you can carry out a quick paid test before entering the exhibition.

November 26, 2021 (change November 26, 2021 | 14:08)

