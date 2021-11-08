EICMA 2021: Kawasaki present in style – News

Kawasaki confirms its presence at EICMA 2021 with important and ambitious goals. After the recent change of name to Kawasaki Motors, Ltd, which has important implications for the future plans of the company (which among other things has decided to extend the river mark, previously reserved for models of great importance, for all its products) the Akashi House presents itself at the Milan Show with strong some important news – both Kawasaki and Bimota, a brand whose acquisition was announced at the last EICMA before the pandemic – which will obviously be announced on the first day of the event Milanese, as per tradition.

The press release makes a very precise quantification with respect to the above programs – ten electric and hybrid models in range by 2025, but also five new four-wheeled vehicles for off-road use (just to follow up on the concept exhibited at the Tokyo Motor Show eight years ago) powered by advanced fuels. But it will not be all here because in addition to the models carry-over we have already talked about, in the new 2022 colors, several global innovations will also be revealed in Milan.

2022 sees the anniversary of the fifty years since the arrival of the first Kawasaki Z 900, and it is not difficult to guess what at least one of these innovations consists of. Also because, underlines the Kawasaki press release, an important part of the stand will be dedicated to the naked of the “Z” line, with the Z650RS (of which you can find the proof here) to play the lion’s share, naturally surrounded by Z900SE, Z900RS SE “Yellow Ball” and of the popular Z900 in coloring 2022 robotic white. The most attentive will notice that a displacement is missing, which came off the list with the Euro-5 and still needs to be replaced …

“Kawasaki fans have been waiting for a long time at EICMA to be able to see the new models live. Now the wait is over, our mission is to reward their patience by presenting innovative and class-leading vehicles that represent our philosophy of ‘ Let the Good Times Roll ‘, a phrase that embodies the joy and fun you feel riding Kawasaki motorcycles “, this is the comment of the president Ito of Kawasaki Motors, Ltd.

“Kawasaki Motors, Ltd.’s medium-term objectives have been amply proven. EICMA offers the ideal environment in which to present the models for the near future, playing an important role in allowing us to return to normal as soon as possible.”