EICMA 2021 – Kawasaki Versys 650, looks like a 1000

The completely redesigned front bodywork has refreshed and made more modern the appearance of the Kawasaki Versys 650, which accentuates the kinship with the higher displacement Versys, the 1000: the front is new, in fact, where new LED headlights have arrived, new the direction indicators are also LED both front and rear, the new windshield adjustable to four positions, new radiator conveyors and the tank.

TFT dashboard and traction control

There wasn’t much else to change in a bike that has its strengths in ease of riding and technical simplicity. Now that the aerodynamic protection is increased, it is even more comfortable. With the arrival of a new TFT instrumentation with 4.3 ”screen, the dashboard has acquired a pleasant high-tech look, along with new features that were not available on the previous model, including the ability to connect to smartphones. Advances in safety are also important, with the adoption of the advanced two-level traction control system.

Lots of accessories

The other innovations are not part of the standard equipment, but are included among the accessories, and there are many: LED fog lights to be mounted in front of the radiator ducts, high or low smoked windshield, new more protective handguards, new knob warmer with switch integrated, USB socket that can be integrated into the dashboard compartment protected by a double cover, helmet holder and other useful solutions such as panniers, 47-liter top box, low saddle, anti-scratch film for the TFT instrument panel, frame protectors, para -Tank and knee protector, GPS support, “U” lock, oil filler caps.

Proven project

The goal is to make the Versys 650 even more enjoyable, which remains a truly 360 ° bike: a road bike that does not find itself in difficulty in front of a dirt road. Frame in steel tubes, agile chassis and low weight (219 kg), while the driving position remains raised enough to ensure good control and good comfort. The suspensions are long-travel: 150 mm for the 41 mm upside-down fork, adjustable brake rebound and preload, 145 mm for the shock absorber, placed in an offset position on the right side and adjustable in preload. The braking system consists of discs with a daisy profile: in front two 300 mm discs with double-piston calipers, behind one of 250 mm with single-piston calliper.

Twin cylinder engine

The engine is the well-known 649 cm³ 4-stroke parallel twin with 4-valve twin-shaft distribution, liquid cooling, fuel injection with two 38 mm throttle bodies and semi-dry sump lubrication. Offers a power of 67 hp / 49 kW at 8,500 rpm per minute and a torque of 61 Nm (6.2 kgm) at 7,000 rpm, but above all it has a docile character that makes it very pleasant to use.

Three colors

Three liveries available: Candy Lime Green (green) / Metallic Flat Spark Black (black) / Metallic Spark Black (black), Metallic Spark Black (black) / Metallic Flat Spark Black (black), Metallic Phantom Silver (silver) / Metallic Flat Spark Black (black) / Metallic Spark Black (black).

