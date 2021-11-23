Eicma 2021, LIVE: Benelli TRK 800 2022, the popular adventure!

After a very long wait, finally, by popular demand, one of the possible queens of 2022 is revealed: Benelli presents TRK 800, the new adventure proposal from the Pesaro company. A motorcycle created by the Benelli Style Center and developed by the R&D department of the Casa del Leoncino, in Pesaro, where the headquarters and the beating heart of the company are located. A motorcycle that arrives on the occasion of Benelli’s 110th anniversary, representing the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Italian brand. A bike that expands the TRK range, alongside the best-seller of the Pesaro company, the TRK 502 X, offering the user a new agile and manageable two-wheeler, with a modern and refined style, with a 754cc engine.

The look

The design of TRK 800 is entrusted to fluid, sinuous and strongly contemporary lines, which are combined with elegant and refined surfaces, as if to emphasize the crescendo of emotions that this two-wheeler is able to offer, adventure after adventure. Maintaining the family feeling of the TRK range, this new adventure evolves in style with the intention of making iconic some elements present in the 500 version, such as the front and the front fender, which here have more tapered and dynamic shapes; the double arch lights, which we find in the TRK 800 full led with DRL and the muscular nature of the bike, which is expressed here with a new proportion of volumes.

The engine

The engine is the 754 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke twin cylinder, also offered on the Leoncino 800, with a power of 76.2 hp (56 kW) at 8500 rpm and torque of 67 Nm (6.8 kgm) at 6500 rpm, to ensure maximum performance and fun in any condition. The distribution is double overhead camshaft, 4 valves per cylinder, double throttle body with a 43 mm diameter. The clutch with torque assist and slipper function is in an oil bath, the 6-speed gearbox.

Great cycling

The chassis is entrusted to a trellis frame made of tubes with high-strength steel plate, designed to guarantee the rider maximum agility and comfort in any condition, without ever tiring him even on long-range journeys. The suspension department offers maximum comfort both on and off-road, thanks to a Marzocchi upside-down fork with 50 mm stanchions, adjustable in rebound, compression and spring preload, with an excursion of 170 mm and an oscillating aluminum swingarm with central monoshock with adjustable spring preload and hydraulic brake in extension, with a travel of 53 mm (171 mm at the wheel). The performance of the Brembo braking system is guaranteed by a double 320 mm diameter semi-floating front disc and four-piston caliper and a 260 mm diameter rear disc with single-piston caliper. The 19 “front and 17” rear wheels, in aluminum alloy, are fitted with 110 / 80-19 and 150 / 70-17 tires.

All-round traveler

Great care in aerodynamic protection, thanks to a large adjustable windshield, handguards and deflectors, able to perfectly protect both rider and passenger. Maximum attention to comfort, thanks to a slim and spacious seat, to the comfortable and sturdy crown-shaped passenger handles and to the standard center stand. Generous the capacity of the tank of 21 liters. The ergonomics of the bike have been taken care of down to the smallest detail, to easily accommodate rider and passenger even with the presence of side cases and top cases, ensuring a comfortable and intuitive riding position. This new two-wheeler also features an easy and intuitive dashboard, equipped with a high resolution 7 ” color TFT display.

Price and availability

Benelli TRK 800 will be available in all Benelli dealerships a starting from the second half of 2022. The price is being defined.