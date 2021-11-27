Eicma 2021, Moto Morini unveils the new SEIEMMEZZO

Much more than a “simple” motorcycle. During EICMA 2021, returned again to Rho Fiera Milano after last year’s stop due to the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic, Moto Morini has removed the veils from its new two-wheeler which will further enrich its range in the medium road segment.

It is about the SIX HALF which, by the same admission of the Trivolzio manufacturer, is more than a motorcycle. Versatile, fun and multifaceted, the new Moto Morini media represents a real family within its offer. And understanding why isn’t too complicated. Just scroll through the technical characteristics of the SEIEMMEZZO to realize the great work done by Moto Morini technicians and designers to create a bike that could satisfy the needs (and tastes) of a very large slice of bikers.

The new SEIEMMEZZO unveiled at EICMA 2021 in Milan is, in fact, a motorcycle with a double personality and was created to please both those who love naked and those looking for a two-wheeler that winks at fashion and the world of fashion. If you recognize yourself in the first of the two families, the choice will fall on SEIEMMEZZO STR; if, on the other hand, you belong to the category of fashionistas the SIX HALF SCR you can’t not like it.

In both cases, the steel frame encloses a two-cylinder, four-stroke engine from 649 cubic centimeters (approved according to the Euro 5 directive for motorcycles), capable of releasing one maximum power of 44 Kw (60 horsepower) and a torque of 54 Nm. The maximum speed that can be reached with the new Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO is 175 kilometers per hour.

The SEIEMMEZZO mounts 18-inch tubeless rims at the front and 17-inch at the rear: a combination that makes driving particularly pleasant and, at the same time, guarantees surprising road holding. Features that allow riders to travel in complete safety both on city circuits and on steep mountain roads and tackle rough routes with greater safety. The well-proportioned, ergonomic and comfortable saddle also for the passenger, allows you to face any journey, even the longest one, in peace.

In the center of the handlebar there is space a 5-inch color TFT display, thanks to which access in a clear and simple way to all information on the bike and on the trip in progress. The block on the left side, on the other hand, can be used to navigate the display menu. The integrated bluetooth communication system allows you to simultaneously manage a telephone and two headset devices, so that you can answer incoming calls or make new ones. All without having to take your hands off the handlebar and without getting distracted: the simple and intuitive controls on the handlebar allow you to control all the functions and travel in complete safety.