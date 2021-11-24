Eicma 2021 – MV AGUSTA: a world of news for 2022

MV Agusta has more than clear ideas for 2022, and in fact has planned a burning (re) start, with many range and product innovations, limited series sold out just a few minutes after launch, new segments and new markets. An increasingly extensive and widespread commercial network, made up of new alliances and partnerships, connections to the worlds of fashion, design and culture. Here is a summary of the 2022 news presented at Eicma 2021.

The CEO: “We lower the visor, put the gear in gear and open the gas”

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor SpA stated: “The year that has just ended has been an incredibly intense year, and also very important for the future of our company. A year of great relaunch, amidst the many difficulties that everyone in our sector has been confronted with. However, we were able to lower the visor, shift into gear and open the throttle. First we healed a long-standing and anomalous financial situation, exiting the agreement even before the deadline, then we started to accelerate and concentrated on our ranges and on new models, which were welcomed by the public and critics with great favor; we left our comfort zone by creating a new line of products related to electric mobility, winning the bet. – continues CEO MV Agusta – We went further and found synergies with the world of fashion and design, with new lines of clothing and artistic projects. We have consolidated the detachment by continuing to expand our dealer network, with standards of absolute excellence in after-sales assistance. In a few days we will announce the opening of our new flagship store in Milan. Finally we looked inside, finding in our experience the great wealth of a spirit of adventure that has never abandoned us, and we launched into a crazy project, but which has already conquered the hearts and minds of those who have not forgotten. where we come from, and fascinated those who are too young to remember. We therefore present ourselves to the EICMA appointment, as far as we are concerned the most important showcase, with great satisfaction and with the desire to share with everyone what we have achieved in this year and how much extraordinary we still have in store for the years to come.“.

MV Agusta MY2022 range

There Red range, consisting of Brutale Rosso, Dragster Rosso, Turismo Veloce Rosso and F3 Rosso, is confirmed as a proposal to access the world of MV Agusta: essential but with attention to detail, it offers all the MV magic at the most competitive price. The new colors start with the Turismo Veloce Lusso e Turismo Veloce Lusso RC: the first comes with a new chromatic proposal, centered on Metallic Carbon Black and Matt Metallic Dark Gray. News also for the Dragster range. The RR offers two new colors, in particular: Fire red with intense black and dark gray; Pearly metallic yellow with deep black and matte metallic dark gray. Same new colors for the Dragster RR SCS.

Not least the Brutale 1000 RR and the Brutale RR. The 1000 amazes with a combination of colors that features metallic carbon black, mamba red and matte metallic dark gray. The 800 challenges 2022 with a color that combines fiery red and intense black. Finally, also for the models of the Superveloce range, it pulls air again. The standard trim benefits from two new color options, which allow the choice to be extended to four options. The first entry concerns the fascinating combination of pearly metallic yellow and matt metallic graphite, with glossy black wheels like the frame. The second offers Rosso Ago coupled with silver Ago, again with wheels and frame in glossy black. The Superveloce S sports the new metallic carbon black combined with matte black, with wheels and frame in a fascinating gold color.

MV Agusta F3 RR

The new F3 RR represents a substantial evolution of a project that since its launch has established itself for technology, effectiveness on the road and on the track, design and engine refinement. The improvements have focused on the chassis, which sees an increase in torsional and longitudinal stiffness. The three-cylinder engine in line with yours 147 horses of maximum power it is confirmed among the most powerful in the category and gains new main bearings and connecting rods; the countershaft has also been redesigned to reduce inertia and improve reliability. Redesigned the exhaust system to improve the power and torque curves. The refinement of the already effective electronic equipment is accompanied by an impressive aerodynamic study aimed at guaranteeing an even more effective dynamic behavior. The appendages on the sides are made of forged carbon fiber and guarantee a load of 8 kg on the front at 240 km / h. Also revised the fairing, higher, and the mudguard with an unprecedented design that better channels the air towards the radiator.

Brutale 1000 RS

Based on the Brutale 1000 RR engine, frame and single-sided swingarm, the RS offers a more accessible approach, thanks to a specific Marzocchi fork and Sachs monoshock. The goal is to improve comfort by extending the range of action for broad spectrum use. The saddle has a specific, more comfortable padding; the handlebars have been raised and the footpegs have been specially developed to make the driving position less extreme than that of the RR. Engine and electronics follow the evolution path of the RR, with continuous refinements that improve reliability, efficiency and functionality in all conditions of use.

Brutale RR 1000 Nürburgring

The crazy idea of ​​creating the most extreme of the 4-cylinder Brutale was born between the infernal curves of the most famous circuit in the world, the north ring of the Nürburgring, the infamous Nordschleife. Developed in partnership with the German circuit, it boasts a specific coloration on a metallic silver base with brushstrokes of the classic Nürburgring red and has one of its strengths in the reduction of weight. The mounting of carbon fiber BST rims with billet hub contributes to the objective. The result is exceptional agility, an uncompromising sporty one. The kit supplied with each model contains a fantastic full titanium exhaust system, developed on the basis of the Superbike experience by the partner Arrow. To increase the load on the front end, a deporting wing has been designed, placed flush with the front light assembly. Produced in a limited and numbered series of 150 pieces, it is also recognizable by the specific plate placed on the steering plate.

Superfast Needle

MV Agusta pays homage to the myth with a special limited edition series of the Superveloce, which becomes Superveloce Ago and places itself at the top of the range. After the iconic MV Agusta F4 Ago and F3 Ago, the paths of the multi-victorious Italian manufacturer and those of the Bergamo champion cross again, to give life to a model that will remain in the memory of enthusiasts as the sportiest Superveloce ever.

The 311 pieces assembled by hand, like the races closed in first place by the great champion. The first 15 pieces are dedicated to the world titles posted by Giacomo Agostini. Each of them shows off on the tank, very elegant and unquestionably racing thanks also to the precious leather strap, a celebratory plate in carbon fiber that shows the year of the title won. And each bike is personally signed by Agostini, in order to make the celebratory value of an object destined for the most prestigious collections invaluable. Many elements of the fairing are in carbon fiber, while the Öhlins suspension is adjustable in all compression and rebound functions. The kit includes a wonderful Arrow asymmetrical exhaust system with two tailpipes on the right side and one on the left. The coloring is of course dedicated, with the gray / silver that made MV history and in this case, alongside a beautiful racing-inspired metallic red called Rosso Ago.

Lucky Explorer Project: 5.5 & 9.5

Lucky Explorer Project (at this link you will find all the details of the new bikes) was born from the pride of a great history, founded on the unforgettable successes obtained in the world of rally and off-road. The epic on two wheels in the lands of Africa is made up of engines, men and extraordinary adventures, which find a new interpretation in a range of products of the highest quality and charm. 5.5 and 9.5 are the abbreviations that distinguish two bikes that have their roots in the heritage but are at the forefront in terms of design, engines, technical contents and electronic equipment.