EICMA 2021, Royal Enfield: Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 120th Year Anniversary Edition – News

If not all motorcycle manufacturers can boast a tradition, Royal Enfield can certainly show off its history that makes it the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in the world (at least of those still in operation) and this November the Indian company celebrates its 120 years of life.

It was the November 1901 when the first Royal Enfield was unveiled at the Stanley Cycle Show in London. The bike was powered by a 1 horsepower engine and ¾ positioned above the front wheel and its price was the equivalent of around 4,000 / 4,700 euros today, you can see a reproduction in the photo below, but to commemorate the 120-year milestone it was presented at EICMA 2021 a special and limited series for the Continental GT and the Interceptor 650, the 120th Year Anniversary Edition which also in the details is intended to be both a tribute to the Royal Enfield history and inspired by the tradition of the Indian Brand.

They will be in everything 480 bikes available in this exclusive edition, in 120 units each for India, Europe, the Americas and South-East Asia, divided between 60 Continental GT and 60 Interceptor 650 and are characterized by some dedicated details. It starts with the tank in intense black and chrome developed through the chrome plating technology developed in the original factory in Thiruvottiyur in Chennai inaugurated in the 1950s, and from the whole livery in black where the writings and gold threads applied by hand stand out, the coat of arms in cast brass forged by hand by the family of sculptors “Sirpi” Senthil of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India, a historic family of artisans that for centuries and many generations has been working brass for Indian temples and, now, for the first collaboration with the automotive sector.

The saddles that complete a rich set-up are also exclusive to these limited versions special parts such as the small fairing, bar-end rear-view mirrors, sump guard, heat shield, just to name a few. The emblem at the top of the tank features a unique serial number, indicating that it is one of 60 unique motorcycles present in the four regions of the world. In addition, the motorcycles will be embellished on the side panel with a special celebratory sticker of the 120th anniversary of Royal Enfield.

From a technical point of view, the two bikes do not differ from the series models presented in 2018, therefore the well-known air-cooled twin-cylinder remains capable of 47 horsepower at 7,150 rpm with a maximum torque of 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm, the tubular steel frame, the telescopic fork of 41 mm in diameter and 110 mm of travel, the pair of rear shock absorbers with a travel of 88 mm. The braking system consists of a single 320 mm disc at the front, while the diameter of the disc at the rear is 240 mm. The height of the saddle is 804 mm, the weight is 202 kg without fuel.

In reference to the launch, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said: “Few brands can celebrate Royal Enfield’s tradition and history over the last century and there was no better way to celebrate this landmark than by involving our customers around the world. We are thrilled to be able to bring the 650 Twin “120th Anniversary Edition” motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world and share our brand story with them. The current Interceptors and Continental GTs are enjoying tremendous success around the world, as they did in the 1960s, and truly represent our tradition of making motorcycles simple and fun to ride. “

The 120 copies of the two Limited Editions will be available in Europe in the first quarter of 2022. Prices will be announced in the coming months.