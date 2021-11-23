Eicma 2021, SEAT presents its new electric scooter MÓ 125

Great return for Eicma, the event for 2021 kicks off today (for the press), arriving at the 78th appointment with the fair organized in the Lombard capital and dedicated to two wheels. SEAT MÓ, the new business unit with which the Spanish brand shows its intention to respond to the new needs of cities in terms of mobility, takes the opportunity to present itself to the public.

According to ANCMA data, two-wheelers, in the mopeds and motorcycles sector, recorded an increase in sales 140% in the first ten months of the year. SEAT presents its new MÓ electric scooter to bring the Italian and international public, who will visit the show in the next few days, closer. Since environmental awareness is one of the most debated topics and the public is increasingly aware of its impact on the world, SEAT MÓ wanted to be present and allow visitors to learn about the brand’s proposals, to travel with zero emissions in the metropolitan area. .

For the House, 2021 was the year of consolidation of its bet on urban mobility, helping to design and develop the city of the future in the name of sustainability with different mobility solutions that also take into account the needs of the youngest. With this goal in mind, the brand has sought in Italy a prestigious partner such as Dueruote, to be able to show its 100% electric products and services.

SEAT MÓ 125 is the technologically advanced electric scooter with top class performance, which offers a range of 137 km and can be recharged with less than 2 euros. But that’s not all, there is also SEAT MÓ 65, the second generation smart electric scooter that guarantees a range of 65 km for getting around the city. From 23 to 28 November the two SEAT MÓ models will be exhibited in Hall56, Hall 18. It will also be possible to try and discover the qualities and characteristics of the electric scooter.

SEAT MÓ 125 represents a new offering of electric mobility on the market, it stands out in traffic with its bold lines, integrated 100% LED lighting technology and intuitive digital display. The 7 kW electric motor (9 kW peak power) allows you to reach a maximum speed of 95 km / h, the battery guarantees up to 137 km of autonomy.

The range of accessories increases the practicality, comfort and safety of the 100% electric scooter. SEAT MÓ 125 is already on sale in Italy with a list price of 6,750 euros, thanks to state incentives, available with a 40% discount in case of scrapping, and with the possibility of benefiting from a 0.99% TAN financing formula at 99 euros per month for 48 months without advance.