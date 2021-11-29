EICMA 2021: The best of – The Classics – Fairs and shows

Difficult to choose our favorites among the news 2022 that they animated EICMA 2021, every choice is questionable and inevitably subjective. We at Moto.it have however operated – segment by segment – our selection that we propose in a series of reviews: here we talk about the Classic, the bikes that somehow mention theheritage of the brand and that perhaps wink at an audience that has its heart placed between the 70s and 80s.

Of the Moto Morini 6 1/2 we liked the setting and the equipment, even if for now we lack a certain reference on the sale price. Brembo brakes, Kayaba fork, TFT instruments, refined finishes and a non-trivial line. And maybe the least “classic” of the three proposals, but it did not seem too out of place to include it.

There Kawasaki Z900RS SE it is the upgrade of an old acquaintance of ours: those who have had the opportunity to try the Z900RS can only confirm the enviable balance of the Akashi classic between engine performance, driveability and comfort. Now with the new shock absorber Öhlins S46 and the braking system Brembo with pliers Monobloc M4.32 with radial fixing and the beautiful livery reminiscent of the historic 1972 Z1 added further charm. The curiosity to try it rises to a thousand!

There Yamaha XSR 900 it is, too, the widely revised 2022 version of the model we already knew. Between the new engine, the new aesthetics and the evocative livery that mentions the YZR500 Sonauto of the 80s, Iwata’s nude does not go unnoticed and we have gained more than an appreciation for the aesthetic personality.

Let us know in the comments if you think like us or if you saw other classic novelties at EICMA 2021 that you would have liked to see included here!

cover images: Courtesy EICMA