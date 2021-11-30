EICMA 2021: The best of – the Maxi Enduro – Fairs and shows

The Maxi Enduro they belong to the segment that drives the market the most and also to EICMA 2021 were the protagonists: in this review you will find our favorites, the “Best of” of the Maxi Enduro novelties present at EICMA 2021. Without pretending that it is an absolute and definitive selection, you will find the three bikes that we believe will give further boost to this hard-fought segment in 2022.

From the Benelli TRK 800 the quotation is still awaited but we can safely say that the bike is already definitive: modern, equipped with a 76.2 horsepower engine and a style that gives it a personality unmistakable. Will it be able to replicate the great success of its sister TRK / X 502?

There CFMOTO 800MT (in the double Sport and Tourer versions) is the Chinese brand’s entry into the Maxi Enduro segment for the European market: equipped with 800 cc twin-cylinder engine derived from the KTM counterpart, it also features a wealth of equipment on the electronic front.

There Triumph Tiger 1200 it is, in fact, a bike practically ready to leave the prototype phase and we will know more by 7 December: it marks the new course of Hinckley’s Maxi Enduro 1200 with, let us remember, shaft drive transmission. Lighter and more powerful than the previous model, it has an aesthetic that follows the style concepts already expressed on the Tiger 900 by the designer Rodolfo Frascoli.