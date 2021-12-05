EICMA 2021: the Chinese are serious, and the Italians approve – News

EICMA 2021 will be remembered not only as the first post-pandemic Milan Show (or are we still in it?), But also for the truly unique contents that this edition has put on the table: first of all the excessive power of crossover and adventurer, and in secondly, the massive presence of Chinese manufacturers, which makes us understand many things about which direction the entire sector is predicting.

From “cinesate” to objects of desire

Do you remember that until a few years ago any bike with the “Made in China” logo on the frame was labeled as “Chinese”? Here, after having spent the last two years of the pandemic understanding the TRK phenomenon and asking questions about why all European manufacturers were building engines and components in China, finally the 2021 edition of EICMA has opened the doors to the reality of the facts: Chinese technical, qualitative and stylistic evolution has been faster than any other exotic phenomenon of the past.

History is cyclical, it repeats itself over time, and the same dynamics of the Chinese phenomenon can be found in the development of the Japanese automotive from the 70s to the 90s, not so much in motorcycles (where the Japanese were already ahead) as in cars. . Although the story is more or less similar, the Chinese have managed to fill the gap with the European manufacturers in just five years, something very different from the approximately 20 years of slow evolution of Jap cars in the West. And this is understandable, it is current technology and the pace of a world that has never been so fast that allows for an evolution that is as rapid as it is concrete.