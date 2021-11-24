EICMA 2021, the news: Aprilia SR GT 125 and SR GT 200 – News

The scooter series Aprilia SR expands with the arrival of new models SR GT proposed in categories 125 and 200.

Unveiled at EICMA, they are the first models with urban adventure style of the Aprilia house. They stand out for the sporty line and the wide motorcycle-style handlebars, the tires with the all-terrain tread pattern and the lower body reminiscent of off-road paramotors.

The full led headlight it has a triple projector, as on Aprilia road bikes, and the LCD instrumentation has the connectivity offered by the Aprilia MIA platform.

The chassis focuses on the tubular steel frame and suspension Showa of travel greater than usual for the 125 scooter category. The 33 mm fork offers a wheel travel of 122 mm and the pair of rear shock absorbers, adjustable in spring preload, a wheel travel of 102 mm. Circles measure 14 inches in front and 13 in back (110/80 and 130/70 tires) the front disc with a daisy profile measures 260 mm and the rear 220. The weight with a full tank (9 liters) is 144 kg for the 125 version and 148 kg for the 200.

Under the saddle a compartment of 25 liters it can hold a full-face helmet and among the accessories there is the 33-liter aluminum top box.

The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled four-stroke engine is part of the series i-get Piaggio.

125 delivers 15 horsepower at 8,750 rpm (maximum torque of 12 Nm at 6,500) e the unpublished 174 cc which pushes the model SR GT 200 provides the power of almost 18 horsepower at 8,500 rpm; maximum torque rises to 16.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

It has Nikasil-coated aluminum cylinder, one pack radiant more efficient and also the variator transmission, with a new one clutch larger, it has been revised to adapt to the new power curve.

Both engines adopt the system of Start & Stop called RISS (Regulator Inverter Start & Stop System). The system provides the elimination of the classic starter motor, replaced by a brushless electric machine installed directly on the motor shaft.

This results in silent start-up, lighter weight, reliability and lower consumption. The distance on the WMTC cycle is equal to 40 km / l for SR GT 125 and 38.5 km / l for SR GT 200.

To these two versions it joins the Sport set-up which is characterized by sportier graphics and finishes.

SR GT is proposed in the three colors Aprilia Black, Street Gray and Infinity Blue, always combined with footrests, sides and passenger handles in silver gray. The rims are black, the saddle black with gray stitching.

The version Sport recalls Aprilia sports bikes, with satin colors Street Gold, Iridium Gray and Red Raceway that pair with circles painted in red, saddle two-tone black and gray, with red stitching.

The inscription Aprilia appears on the silver gray footrests, the central tunnel and the sides are in matt black, while the passenger handles are in the same color as the vehicle. On the sides of the shield stands the “to” of Aprilia.