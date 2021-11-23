EICMA 2021, the news: Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory – News

A coloring Black, with red graphic hints, and the pigtail seat cover aesthetically distinguish the new version Factory of the recent Tuono 660.

As in the case of the version V4 it has a higher positioning than the standard model, in this case we have intervened on the power, on the weight and on the electronics.

The two-cylinder in-line of 659 cc, with 270 ° timing, sees its power go up 95 to 100 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and maximum torque at 67 Nm at 8,500 (i.e. as on the RS 660 version).

Furthermore one less tooth of pinion (16) compared to the standard Tuono 660 it increases the acceleration qualities.

The Tuono 660 Factory has all electronic controls APRC, with ride-by-wire throttle and inertial platform six-axis. There are adjustable traction control, adjustable wheelie control system, cruise control, bidirectional quick-shift, adjustable engine brake release control system and five Riding modes customizable (three for road use and two for track use).

Thanks to the IMU there are also the cornering ABS multimap and the cornering light function in the LED headlight with DRL light.

The new Factory version adopts sportier suspension: the 41 mm Kayaba inverted fork is adjustable in compression and rebound hydraulics, in spring preload; the same adjustments are also possible for the Sachs shock absorber with separate tank.

Adopting a lithium battery and of footrests of rider and passenger of the RS 660 made it possible to reduce the curb weight by 2 kg: from 183 to 181 kg.