EICMA 2021, the news: Benelli Leoncino 800 and Leoncino 800 Trail – Fairs and shows

Benelli presents to EICMA 2021 there Leoncino 800, in two versions: the standard with 17-inch wheels and the Trail with a more off-road soul and 19-inch front rim, the Pesaro-based manufacturer is thus expanding the Leoncino range, adding an eighth of a liter to the 250 and 500 and the 800 which thus represents the top of the range of modern classic by Benelli.

The heart of the Leoncino 800 is the motor which also equips Benelli’s other great 2022 novelty, the TRK 800: a liquid-cooled four-stroke parallel twin engine from 754 cc with a power of 76.2 HP (56 kW) at 8500 rpm and with a maximum torque of 67 Nm (6.8 kgm) at 6500 rpm. The engine is equipped with double overhead camshaft distribution, 4 valves per cylinder, double throttle body with a diameter of 43 millimeters, clutch in oil bath with torque control and anti-hopping function and 6-speed gearbox.

The frame is a tubular trellis with steel plates, the suspensions include a fork Marzocchi up-side down with 50 mm diameter rods, adjustable in rebound, compression and spring preload, with a travel of 140 mm, while at the rear we find a swingarm with central mono adjustable in spring preload and hydraulic brake in rebound, for an excursion of 130 mm. The brake system is Brembo, with a dual 320mm diameter semi-floating front disc and four-piston radial monobloc caliper and a 260mm diameter rear disc, with dual piston caliper and ABS. The 17 ”aluminum alloy spoked wheels are tubeless and mount 120 / 70-17 and 180 / 55-17 tires.

In terms of style, the edgy tank from 15 liters (3 spare) houses the Benelli logo and the side panels are in aluminum while the front optical group takes up the lines of that of its younger sister Leoncino 250 and is entirely LED. The instrumentation includes a TFT panel and the height of the saddle from the ground is 805 mm. The curb weight – with all liquids and 90% full tank – is 222 kg.

Leoncino Trail

Different for chassis and for some elements of style, the Trail version it has a more scrambler soul and a more off-road vocation. The front rim becomes 19 inches and the suspension department changes, which is entrusted to the front to an up-side down fork Marzocchi with 50 mm stems in diameter, adjustable in rebound, compression and preload, which goes from 140 mm of travel on the road to 148 mm on the Trail. The same update also at the rear, where we find a swingarm with central mono adjustable in spring preload and hydraulic brake in extension, with wheel travel of 140 mm. The height of the thus becomes 834 mm and the weight passes to 234 kg, always in running order.

The differences in design concern the double high exhaust that passes under the number plate and heat shield and the fairing more developed in height, while the rims are spoked, tubeless, and mount knobby tires in sizes 120 / 70-19 and 170 / 60-17.

The two versions of the Leoncino 800 will be available from spring 2022, while the prices are being defined.