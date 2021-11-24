Business

EICMA 2021, the news: Benelli TRK 800 [VIDEO e FOTO] – News

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Debuts at EICMA 2021 the new Benelli TRK 800 announced, a few days ago, by a teaser. The engine base is obviously the one already seen on the Leoncino 800 and 752S: liquid-cooled, liquid-cooled, four-stroke twin-cylinder with four-valve camshaft distribution, capable of 76.2 hp at 8500 rpm and 67 Nm at 6500 rpm. The transmission relies on a six-speed gearbox with slipper assist clutch.

The chassis relies on the proven technical scheme of the younger sister TRK 502, with a tubular trellis frame with high-strength steel plate and aluminum swingarm; the suspension compartment consists of a fully adjustable Marzocchi fork with 50 mm upside down stanchions; adjustability in preload and hydraulic brake in extension for the single shock absorber. The braking system is based on a double 320 mm semi-floating front disc with four-piston radial calipers; at the rear there is a single disc with a diameter of 260 mm.

The aerodynamic protection includes an adjustable windshield, hand guards and deflectors. The tank has a capacity of 21 liters; the dashboard is a 7 “color TFT unit. The rims are naturally 19” at the front and 17 “at the rear, with 110/80 and 150/70 covers. TRK 800 will arrive in dealerships in the second half of 2022, at a price yet to be defined.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

This cryptocurrency could make you richer in the long run

1 week ago

Kia Niro, the first teasers anticipate the debut of the new generation

2 days ago

Nuclear, the first reactor of Bill Gates’ company will be in Wyoming (and will cost 4 billion)

3 days ago

Italo Treno, new job offer: here are the required profiles

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button