EICMA 2021, the news: Benelli TRK 800 [VIDEO e FOTO] – News

Debuts at EICMA 2021 the new Benelli TRK 800 announced, a few days ago, by a teaser. The engine base is obviously the one already seen on the Leoncino 800 and 752S: liquid-cooled, liquid-cooled, four-stroke twin-cylinder with four-valve camshaft distribution, capable of 76.2 hp at 8500 rpm and 67 Nm at 6500 rpm. The transmission relies on a six-speed gearbox with slipper assist clutch.

The chassis relies on the proven technical scheme of the younger sister TRK 502, with a tubular trellis frame with high-strength steel plate and aluminum swingarm; the suspension compartment consists of a fully adjustable Marzocchi fork with 50 mm upside down stanchions; adjustability in preload and hydraulic brake in extension for the single shock absorber. The braking system is based on a double 320 mm semi-floating front disc with four-piston radial calipers; at the rear there is a single disc with a diameter of 260 mm.

The aerodynamic protection includes an adjustable windshield, hand guards and deflectors. The tank has a capacity of 21 liters; the dashboard is a 7 “color TFT unit. The rims are naturally 19” at the front and 17 “at the rear, with 110/80 and 150/70 covers. TRK 800 will arrive in dealerships in the second half of 2022, at a price yet to be defined.