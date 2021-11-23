EICMA 2021, the news: Honda ADV 350 – News

Honda’s decision to explore new frontiers proved justified, as the X-ADV is firmly at the top of the sales charts. Now is the time to apply this foresight to the mid-engined scooter market. Designed according to the “New Urban Adventure” concept, the new ADV350 draws aesthetic inspiration from the X-ADV and combines the typical practicality of Honda scooters with the gritty SUV style of the big brother.

This new mid-displacement scooter model is aimed at an audience of all ages, but winks at younger riders, and is part of a very popular segment throughout Europe. The stylistic point of reference is undoubtedly the X-ADV, but there is no lack of references to the CRF series for off-road vehicles.

Practicality of use comes first: the compartment under the saddle can accommodate two full-face helmets, the glove compartment also offers a USB-C charging socket and the Smart-Key makes locking and unlocking of the locks, as well as starting, particularly comfortable. The windshield is height-adjustable in four positions and the dashboard with LCD display integrates the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system connectivity.

The tubular steel frame, the 37 mm upside down fork (with upper and lower plate) and the rear shock absorbers with separate reservoir are designed to ensure excellent handling, great stability, and excellent absorption of bumps. The 15-inch light alloy front wheel and 14-inch rear wheel are fitted with 120 / 70-15 “and 140 / 70-14” semi-knobbly tread tubeless tires. Braking is entrusted to the single 256 mm disc at the front and the 240 mm rear disc.

330cc single-shaft SOHC four-valve eSP + (enhanced Smart Power +) engine delivers maximum power of 29.2 hp (21.5 kW) and a maximum torque of 31.5 Nm. The control of traction HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and Emergency Stop Signal are standard.

The new ADV350 is available in the following colors:

Spangle Silver Metallic

Mat Carbonium Gray Metallic

Mat Carnelian Red Metallic

Practical

The spacious 48 liter saddle pad it can comfortably hold two full-face helmets and can be divided with a bulkhead that can be positioned at different points according to the driver’s preferences. The left front glove box also accommodates un USB-C socket to recharge your smartphone or other device. The height saddle placed at 795 mm guarantees great ease of use for riders of all sizes.

To offer the highest level of connectivity, the dashboard with LCD display of the ADV350 is equipped with an integrated Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, to connect the smartphone to the vehicle and give voice commands obtaining information in the intercom headphones. To activate the system, you need the Honda RoadSync app and a Bluetooth connection; Honda Smartphone Voice Control system is managed from the left handlebar block.

Practice Smart-Key allows you to activate the ignition switch, open / close the compartment under the saddle and automatically lock the ADV350 when the driver leaves, keeping the electronic key comfortably in his pocket. The Smart-Key also manages the 50 L Smart-Top Box. On it there are two buttons, one for deactivation – as security against theft in case of proximity of the scooter – the other for flashing the direction indicators in order to identify it in the dark or in crowded parking lots.

Chassis and engine

The ADV350’s frame is designed for maximum strength on rough city roads and in light off-road conditions. The tubular steel structure is the fulcrum of the scooter; the wheelbase measures 1,520 mm, the inclination of the steering head 26.5 ° and the trail 90 mm. The weight with a full tank of petrol is 186 kg.

The motorcycle-style 37mm upside-down fork (with 125mm travel) it is attached to upper and lower triple clamps generously dimensioned, increasing the rigidity of the front axle. The shock absorbers with separate gas tank and progressive triple-stage springs guarantee excellent absorption of roughness on any surface, even with a passenger on board, and are fixed to a monobloc aluminum swingarm with 130 mm wheel travel.

The design of the rims represents an absolute novelty for Honda scooters. Made of lightweight die-cast aluminum, the 15-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear wheel adopt a 6-spoke cross design. The tires with semi-knobby treads and dimensions 120 / 70-15 “at the front and 140 / 70-14” at the rear guarantee a safe ride thanks to the large section and the excellent grip offered.

Front 256mm disc with 2-piston caliper and rear 240mm disc with single-piston caliper are managed two-channel ABS. The direction indicators are equipped with the emergency braking signal ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), which flashes the arrows to warn drivers of other vehicles in the event of sudden braking.

The 330 cc single-shaft SOHC four-valve eSP + (enhanced Smart Power +) engine, equipped with advanced technologies for reducing friction, manages to perfectly combine the theme of environmental sustainability with the need for high performance.

The peak power is 29.2 hp (21.5 kW) at 7,500 rpm, while maximum torque is 31.5 Nm at 5,250 rpm. Bore and stroke measure 77 x 70.8mm with a 10.5: 1 compression ratio. Roller rocker timing, new durable main journal bearings and sealed crankcases ensure reliability and consistent performance. To optimize the cooling of the piston, a jet of oil is sprayed on its underlying part, which makes it possible to anticipate ignition times and improve combustion efficiency. The total oil capacity is 1.8 liters.

The air is drawn in through a 5.5-liter airbox; the throttle body is 36mm and the intake valves measure 28mm. To reduce the resistance to the exit of the exhaust gases, the silencer consists of only two chambers.

Internal friction is reduced thanks to the use of a 5 mm offset cylinder, the timing chain with hydraulic tensioner and the use of a recovery pump. The latter, typically used on high-performance engines, lowers the pressure inside the engine, reduces oil agitation and decreases pumping losses as well as internal rolling friction. Vibrations are further reduced by a countershaft. The automatic centrifugal clutch operates the V-Matic transmission (with ratios set for quick reaction at low speeds and prompt acceleration) and transmission belt final.

Even the new ADV350 features two-level HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) traction control. The system detects any differences between the speed of the front and rear wheel, calculates the slip ratio and then checks the torque delivered by the engine through the electronic injection system to recover the grip of the rear tire. The HSTC system can be deactivated by means of a switch located on the left block. A warning light with the letter “T” on the dashboard flashes when the system is actively managing grip. The engine is EURO5 approved and consumption is around 29.4 km / l (in the WMTC medium cycle) which, with the 11.7 L capacity tank, offer a potential range of over 340 km.