EICMA 2021, the news: Kawasaki Versys 650 2022 – News

Yet another evolution for the Kawasaki Versys 650, the bestselling crossover of the Akashi house is presented at EICMA 2021 in the 2022 version and is distinguished by the richer, more comfortable and more technological equipment but also for one style which brings it even closer to the Versys 1000 flagship. There was no need to overturn a project that over the years – the first Versys 650 dates back to 2007 – has received a lot of acclaim, in this case we are talking about a series of changes that have had the aim of making the Versys even more … versatile and suitable for travel.

Unchanged engine and chassis

The chassis and the engine have not undergone changes and are essentially those that we have already appreciated with the previous evolution of the Versys 650. The liquid-cooled parallel twin of 649 cc, four valves per cylinder which expresses 49.0 kW – 67 hp at 8,500 rpm and a torque of 61.0 Nm at 7,000 rpm, values ​​that become 35.0 kW – 48 hp at 8,000 rpm and 53.0 Nm at 3,800 rpm in the case of the version available for driving licenses A2. Equipped with 180 ° cranks and obviously Euro 5, the engine has 38 mm throttle bodies with double valve, six-speed gearbox and is optimized to give maximum usability between 3,000 and 6,000 rpm.

The frame remains diamond-shaped in steel, coupled to long-travel suspension: the 41 mm upside-down fork adjustable in extension (right side) and preload (left side) has a travel of 150 mm, the rear mono with remote preload adjustment instead it has an excursion of 145 mm. Road size for the wheels, 17 inches in diameter with tires in sizes 120/70 and 160/60. The braking system is composed of a set of three discs, the front pair is semi-floating with a daisy profile and a diameter of 300 mm, while the single disc at the rear has a diameter of 250 mm. Still on the subject of numbers, the saddle height from the ground is 845 mm and the curb weight is 219 kg.

New in equipment, aerodynamic protection and style

The news for the 2022 model start from the line that, while holding the tank with a capacity of 21 liters, is redesigned in the areas of the front fairing, side fairings and tail, changes that accentuate the family feeling with the four-cylinder sister 1000 and with the rest of the Kawasaki range. The windshield is now more protective and adjustable on 4 positions, for a range of about 80 mm with step of 27 mm: the adjustment is possible while remaining in the saddle and with the help of one hand, a screen increased 100 mm higher than the standard one. New starter key, thinner, new implant now Full LED lighting and, thanks to the modifications in the front part of the fairing, it is now easier to fit the fog lights available as an accessory.

Other important news are the KTRC, the switchable traction control and adjustable on two levels (only one for the 35 kW version) and the instrumentation: there is in fact a new one 4.3 inch color TFT dashboard which becomes the interface for the new one Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone that connects motorcycle and phone thanks to Kawasaki’s Rideology app, which allows the monitoring of numerous functions of the motorcycle and shows information on the routes taken and much more. Among original accessories Kawasaki is present a socket USB to keep your smartphone or other devices always charged, as well as a classic power outlet.

Accessories and colors 2022

As for the side cases set, for 2022, the possibility of having them in the same color as the bike is confirmed: the side cases they have built-in attacks and a capacity of 28 liters / 5 kg enough to store most full-face helmets, while the rear case has been renovated and now more capacious (47 liters / 5kg, good for two full-face helmets). The payload of the Versys 650 is 210 kg.

Wide the accessories list: in addition to the aforementioned fog lights, USB socket, larger windshield and power socket, we find the smoked windshields, the handguards, the heated grips (which now boast a switch integrated into the knob, more convenient, for activation), helmet holder, a lowered saddle, the anti-scratch film for the TFT dashboard, frame sliders, tank pad, knee pads, GPS support, U-lock and relative support and, finally, oil filler caps.

The Versys 650 2022 is available both in the already known versions Tourer Plus and Grand Tourer than in new Urban and Tourer versions, different in the dedicated set-ups, while the 2022 colors include: Metallic spark black / metallic flat spark black, Metallic phantom silver / metallic flat spark black / metallic spark black And Candy lime green / metallic flat spark / metallic spark black.