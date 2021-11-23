EICMA 2021, the news: Lucky Explorer Project 5.5 & 9.5 [VIDEO e GALLERY] – News

In the MV Agusta stand of EICMA the Lucky Explorer Project. That begins with two new innovations in the adventure segment and with an aesthetic and colors that recall the Cagivas Elefant who ran, and won, the Paris-Dakar with the sponsor Lucky Explorer.

Lucky Explorer Project – explains MV Agusta – is not just a motorcycle, but also a lifestyle. A return of the “made-in-Schiranna” but also a new beginning and a leap into the future.

There 9.5 born as a true maxi enduro off-road oriented with its 21-inch wheels at the front and 18 at the rear and with a wheelbase of 1,580 mm.

The engine three cylinders online represents a complete evolution of the well-known 800; with new dies of bore and stroke it reaches the displacement of 930 cc, the power is of 123 horses at 10,000 rpm and the maximum torque is 102 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Keep the engine counter-rotating and the six-speed gearbox removable, they are new head and cylinder, valves, crankshaft with 120 ° cranks, forged pistons and trimetallic bushings.

There are two options for the clutch: the automatic Rekluse or standard, both in oil bath, with hydraulic control on the left side. A novelty is the electro-actuated gearbox, offered as an option.

The steel frame has a closed double cradle and the rear frame is also made of steel, while the swingarm is made of aluminum alloy.

There are numerous stylistic elements common to 950 and 550: front painted black like the handguards. The radiator is faired laterally, with a panel that reveals a semicircle element in the central part.

To protect the front braking system there is a disc cover, while the plate paramotor underlines the destination of the motorcycle.

The instrumentation has a panel 7 inch color TFT, with connection Bluetooth to smartphones and Wi-Fi for updating, an original system of securing bags it is housed in the tail and is retractable.

The 5.5 mounts a headlight with DRL in a semicircle, which are clearly inspired in their design by the original Elefant 900. The optical group of the 9.5 is more complex thanks to two concentric elements.

The two-cylinder 550

There 5.5 was developed and built with Chinese partner QJ (owner of Benelli) and is fitted with a two-cylinder in-line twin-shaft engine grown to 550 cc (bore 70.5 mm and stroke 71 mm) made for this model with greater attention to the enrichment of the couple. Its performance has not yet been declared, as well as its weight and price.

The front is with a 19 inch, the frame is in steel and the swingarm is in aluminum alloy.

The design distinguishes the 5.5 from the 950 in superstructures as in many other details such as the optical groups.