EICMA 2021, the news: Moto Guzzi V85TT Guard of Honor – News

Is called V85TT Guard of Honor and it is a special series of the version Travel which incorporates the coloring and some finishes of the bike that were delivered this year to the Cuirassiers and that flanked the California 1400s.

The black color with white decorations which are also found on the windscreen Increased touring. The stand is also part of the standard equipment central, the bars paramotor ei spotlights additional LEDs. A pair of dedicated side panniers is available on request.

The V85 TT Honor Guard will be produced in limited series of 1946 pieces, number reminiscent of the first of 75 years old of union between the bikes of Mandello and the Cuirassiers Regiment and it is a tribute to the anniversary of the birth of the Italian Republic.

From the second post-war period this regiment, a special unit of the Arma dei Carabinieri responsible for the guard of honor and security of the President of the Republicto Italiana, he drives Moto Guzzi.

The V85TT Honor Guard is engraved on the handlebar riser sequential number of the specimen and a casket including a brochure that describes the Moto Guzzi models used by the Corazzieri and the collector’s philatelic folder containing the philatelic cancellation of the stamp issued on the occasion of the Moto Guzzi centenary.