EICMA 2021, the news: Moto Morini 6 and 1/2 STR and SCR [VIDEO e FOTO] – News

Next to the X-Cape 650 (here our preview test), Moto Morini presented the road at EICMA 6 and 1/2, a naked that had already been seen two years ago always at EICMA and which now shows itself in its final form.

There are two sets Seimmezzo, with aesthetic and positioning changes. The 6 and 1/2 STR it has a sportier setting and is distinguished by light alloy spoked wheels and lower handlebars. The 6 and 1/2 SCR has a look that looks to the scrambler world, with its handlebar with crossbar, the spoked wheels (for tubeless tires), the raised front fender and a small rear fender, the presence of a number holder fairing above the headlight and side panels, and for the saddle with stitching in the portion reserved for the rider.

There technical basis is the same starting with the steel tube frame completed by the aluminum alloy swingarm. The wheels are from 18 inches at the front and 17 at the rear, tires 120/70 and 160/60 respectively.

Fork Kayaba inverted from 43 mm and with wheel travel of 120, rear mono center always Kayaba and wheel travel of 120. The brakes are Brembo, twin-disc 298 mm with two-piston calipers and 255 mm rear disc, ABS is Bosch 9.1 Mb, can be deactivated.

The two-cylinder in-line engine of 649 cc it is the same unit seen on the X-Cape, it has double camshaft distribution and eight valves, it delivers the power of 60 horses at 8,250 rpm, the maximum torque of 5.6 kgm at 7,000 rpm and develops a maximum speed declared in 175 km / h.

The instrumentation uses a screen TFT 5-inch color, equipped with bluetooth connectivity and, in addition to the full-power version, the 6 and 1/2 version with 35 kW reduced power will be available for novice drivers.

Both bikes have saddle height of 810 mm, 15 liter tank and dry weight around 200 kg.

Prices have not yet been announced.