EICMA 2021, the news: Royal Enfield Classic 350 [VIDEO E FOTO] – Fairs and salons

Classical in the most orthodox sense of the term, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is presented in Europe at EICMA 2021: already available in India from 1 September, the new Indian roadster now arrives here and does so by taking advantage of the Milan Motor Show.

It is the heir to a family of models sold in over three million units and which has been extensively renewed through the “J” platform, the same as the Meteor 350 which is joined as an alternative with a retro flavor and even more adherent to theheritage of Royal Enfield which, in 2021, celebrates its 120th birthday.

Its design is inspired by the G2 of 1948 which in turn has strongly characterized the appreciated line Classic 500 launched in 2008, with the teardrop fuel tank, the die-cast headlight with eyelid and, in general, a style strongly anchored to the motorbikes of the 50s that goes in search of a timeless charm. The equipment includes an analog-digital instrumentation with multifunction LCD instrument, center and side stand and a USB socket as standard. It is also standard passenger seat.

The frame is a tubular steel structure, the suspensions have a 41 mm diameter fork at the front and a pair of shock absorbers at the rear, which support the 19-inch front and 18-inch spoked wheels (100/90 and 120/80 tire sizes). The braking system – equipped with dual-channel ABS – features a 300 mm front disc with dual-piston floating caliper and a single disc on the rear axle equipped with a single-piston caliper.

Classic, in many cases, also means accessible: the saddle is placed at 805 mm from the ground (an optional lowered seat is available) and the curb weight is 195 kg.

To move the Classic 350 is the single cylinder 349 cc Euro 5 approved and air and oil cooled, equipped with a balancing countershaft and 5-speed gearbox, launched on the Meteor 350, capable of 20.2 hp at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, optimized for strong thrust at low revs and linear and regular power delivery over the entire range of use, while leaving the typical Indian single-cylinder exhaust sound unchanged. Very low fuel consumption is declared: 2.63 liters per 100 km (approx 38 km /L).

There Classic 350 will be available in dealerships from January 2022 in three variants and seven colors: Halcyon (in the colors Gray, Green and Black) a 4,800 euros, Dark (in Stealth Black or Gunmetal Gray) a 4,900 euros And Chrome (Red or Bronze) a 5,000 euros.