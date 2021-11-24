EICMA 2021, the news: Suzuki Katana – Fairs and shows

It seemed really strange that Suzuki would abandon the Katana project, despite the fact that the transition to the Euro-5 had seen Hamamatsu’s naked retro disappear from the lists. Born in Italy with the Katana 3.0 concept designed by Rodolfo Frascoli, the modern Katana is back in the form of a series model at Intermot 2018, with our test shortly after even in Japan. A model that we have examined in depth, finding it valid and of great charm, and which in Japan has had a resounding success and also deserves a special livery (unfortunately never arrived here) to celebrate Suzuki’s centenary; you will understand well that it was not conceivable that the Katana would thus end up in oblivion.

So here is that Suzuki presents a slightly revised Katana at EICMA 2021, taking advantage of the experiences made on the rest of the GSX-S family (which constitutes the technical basis of the Katana, in fact) to improve its dynamics and aesthetics. Here comes a new system-based electronic management ride-by-wire, with a wider set of more refined controls in action, some minor mechanical improvements, and new liveries that combine with some updated details in the look and finish to improve aesthetics as well.

Finishes and ergonomics

Those who know the Suzuki Katana will recognize the new model from the first glance thanks to the color change of different technical details. The fork has gold colored sheaths instead of the black of the previous version, the rims are no longer black but have color coordinated with the two liveries (golden on blue, red on gray) and the monoshock spring becomes gray instead of red. The ignition key also changes, with the kanji Katana on the handle.

Remaining in the square area, change the mounting of the handlebar, now with the interposition of silent-block that reduce vibrations, and there is also a new instrument cluster with night view in amber tones.

The two liveries available are the Metallic Mat Stellar Blue and Solid Iron Gray, translated into Italian with Blu Tokyo and Griglio Londra.

Engine and electronics

The engine obviously remains the four-cylinder in-line derived from GSX-R 1000 K5, which, however, has been revised in various details to improve overall performance and at the same time increase its reliability. The maximum power increases in fact by two horses (152 against the previous 150) at 11,000 laps against the previous 10,000; the torque drops by two Newton / meter in its peak value (106 against 108) but is clearly more sustained at mid-range. The homologation obviously goes from Euro-4 to Euro-5.

The exhaust is all new, with longer manifolds and different fittings in placement and design, as well as a new two-stage catalyst. The entire system has also been fine-tuned from the point of view of the exhaust tone from the specific Suzuki program.

Completely revised the throttle bodies (now 40 mm instead of the previous 44) which should help reduce the on-off effect in reopening, the airbox, the distribution cams are also different (lift and crossing are reduced) and the servo-assisted clutch arrives slipper. Also new is the radiator, which lowers the engine temperature in traffic.

On an electronic level, the new package (now based on a new 32-bit ECU and CAN bus harness) introduces the S-DMS system to change the throttle response law (with three possibilities: Active, Basic and Comfort) e a more refined S-TCS traction control, on three instead of five levels. All thanks to the new management system ride-by-wire lighter, more rational and more compact. The bidirectional quickshifter and the assisted departure system Low RPM Assist.