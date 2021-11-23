EICMA 2021, the news: Vmoto Stash

V.moto already had the TC Max in its catalog, a small bike for getting around town. Now with the Stash, however, it definitely raises the bar and aims to enter the premium segment of urban mobility. The collaboration with C-Creative, excellence of international design, has also led to a radical improvement in style with bolder and more futuristic lines.

The Stash was conceived and designed in Europe to break the mold of e-mobility starting from the shapes but obviously without neglecting performance and driving pleasure. The 6000 Watt engine is positioned in the lower part of the motorcycle to allow the centralization of the masses and improve driveability. This design choice leaves space in the upper part where under a “fake tank” there is space for a compartment that can also accommodate a full-face helmet.

The Stash reaches a maximum speed of 105 Km / h, it has an autonomy of 240-260 kilometers if you travel at 45 Km / h and fully recharges in about 6 hours. The weight of suns 105 kilograms, is functional to the simplicity of driving and if we consider the reduced height of the saddle from the ground, 785 mm, the Stash can also be considered a bike suitable for beginners. It will be available in three colors: Black, Silver and Yellow.