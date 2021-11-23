EICMA 2021, the news: Yamaha MT-10SP 2022 – News

With the arrival of EICMA here is also the Yamaha MT-10SP, top version of the hypernaked MT-10 announced a week ago. The MT-10SP, whose existence has been known for some time, actually shares the same technical basis as the MT-10, which in turn is derived in a very direct line from the super sports car YZF-R1.

The Yamaha MT-10SP therefore adopts Semi-active suspension Ohlins Smart EC of the new generation, even more advanced than those mounted on the YZF-R1M, able to offer a wider range for hydraulic braking and a faster response. Available to the pilot three ERS system calibrations both for the semi-active functions (A-1, A-2 and A-3, in descending order of … sportiness) and for the manuals (M-1, M-2 and M -3).

When one of the automatic modes is selected, the system adjusts rebound and compression to the driving conditions by constantly making adjustments. The manual mode, on the other hand, thinks according to a click logic exactly as if it were a mechanical system, simply through the dashboard.

The differences continue in the braking system, equipped with steel braided fittings, but also in aesthetics, with the adoption of the aerodynamic tip and of Icon Performance livery which mimics the one used on the YZF-R1M.

Deliveries of the Yamaha MT-10SPs will begin in July 2022.