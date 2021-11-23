EICMA 2021, the news: Yamaha Ténéré 700 Raid – News
There Ténéré 700 has always been a very successful model, strongly requested by customers from all over Europe who love this agile and versatile Adventure bike. With his legendary CP2 engine from the generous torque, the compact chassis and the long travel suspension, Ténéré is the bike that many riders have been waiting for, a worthy successor to the model that inaugurated the “Adventure” category in the 1980s and has allowed thousands of people to explore the world.
Thanks to its real off-road capabilities, riding the Ténéré 700, thousands of riders were able to satisfy their desire for adventure and set off on long road trips, rallies and extreme adventures. Many others, however, have chosen to customize their model and their stories have inspired a new generation of explorers, ready to go beyond their limits and discover what lies beyond the next horizon.
This growing movement has prompted Yamaha to study how to take the Ténéré 700 to a new level to return to visit the legendary landscapes of the African desert, where this vehicle was born more than 40 years ago and today begins to write a new chapter in its history with the prototype of the Ténéré 700
Raid, built using i GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) components.
This special “Raid” bike was developed by Yamaha in Europe using the experience of the riders Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarrés, with the aim of fully exploiting the more aggressive potential of the Ténéré 700. It goes without saying that these two “Yamaha ambassadors” have tested and approved its characteristics on the most demanding routes of the Moroccan desert.
The main technical characteristics of the prototype
Motor
- Akrapovič titanium racing exhaust
- GYTR ECU
- High performance airbox and filter
- 48 tooth crown
- Oversized radiator
- Double cooling fans
- New water pump cover
- New oil cooler
- Heavy duty Rekluse clutch
- Two-part clutch cover
- New clutch lever
Suspensions
- 48mm fork travel – 270mm
- Triple clamp CNC triple clamp
- New long travel shock absorber – 260 mm
Brakes
- Single 300mm front disc
- Competition brake pads
- New front brake pump.
- New front brake lever
- 267mm oversize rear disc
- New caliper fixing bracket
- Braided brake hoses