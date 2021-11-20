Eicma 2021, Triumph brings 10 new products and a preview to Milan

Certainly, at Triumph stand of Eicma 2021 there won’t be boredom. The historic British motorcycle manufacturer arrives at the pavilions of the Rho Fair with a load of enviable news: 10 new motorcycles or special models will be presented plus an exclusive preview for the Milanese public. In short, an event not to be missed for all fans of the Hinckley house.

In hall 15, Triumph’s “home” for Eicma 2021 (which returns to Rho Fiera from 25 to 28 November, after last year’s stop for Covid), elegance and performance to be the master. Among the 10 innovations announced will be three of the most anticipated Triumph models for 2022. The Hinckley house will unveil the special editions of the Street Twin EC1, whose lines and colors are inspired by the urban culture of East London; there Thruxton RS Ton Up which celebrates the dawn of road racing, and explosives Rocket 3 R 221, the cruiser of records.

The new Speed ​​Triple 1200RR, already anticipated last September, will combine the style of a café racer street bike with the most advanced and complete technological package ever fitted to a Triumph. The line Bonneville Goldline, characterized by exclusive liveries all finished by hand, will instead be declined on the inimitable Bobber, the refined T100 and T120, the exuberant Scrambler 1200 XE and Street Scrambler 900.

In addition to technical and casual clothing collections that Triumph will launch on the market starting next January, in the spaces of pavilion 15 of Eicma 2021 it will also be possible to admire the dual road Tiger Sport 660 (based on the same 3-cylinder platform that has garnered so much appreciation on the Trident 660 roadster), Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Tiger 900 GT Pro, Speed ​​Twin, Trident, Speed ​​Triple 1200 RS, Street Triple R and Street Triple RS.

There most awaited protagonist, however, it will be another. In fact, during the three days in Milan, the veils will be removed Triumph Tiger 1200, which for the first time can thus be admired live in the form of a pre-production prototype. The future flagship of the Adventure series is one of the most anticipated bikes, and not only among the pavilions of the Fiera di Rho. According to the previews and renderings seen so far, the English maxi enduro should have been deeply redesigned, with new features aimed at improving handling and driving comfort.