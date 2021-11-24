EICMA 2021 – Yamaha Tmax 2022, technical data and availability

Yamaha’s biggest news for 2022 is undoubtedly the new Tmax, which comes with a completely revised line in all its parts. The new adjustable windshield with central air intake stands out, reducing turbulence at speed and (promises Yamaha) also noise. They are new: the LED headlights, equipped with monofocal lenses that guarantee better illumination, the handlebar controls and the switches and the 10-spoke wheels made with the exclusive Yamaha Spin Forged technology, which allows to reduce weight, thus improving the road holding. The chassis instead sees the classic Yamaha frame in forged aluminum, 41 mm upside-down fork and monoshock at work, both revised in the calibrations. Then come new Bridgestone Battlax SC2 tires developed specifically for Iwata’s maxi scooter.

New handlebar

Change the driving position, it is slightly more loaded forward thanks to a new forged aluminum handlebar, the saddle is longer, has an adjustable backrest (30 mm), better shaped hips to put the feet on the ground more easily, while the footrests are wider. The passenger also has repositioned footrests available that improve comfort over long distances.

Change the dashboard

The engine remains the popular 560 cm twin cylinder 3 48 hp / 35 kW, coupled to a new exhaust that enhances the sporting spirit with a very aggressive voice (promises Yamaha).

Instead, change the dashboard it has a 7-inch color TFT screen, which can display information in three different styles (Sporty, Intelligent and Authentic) and can be connected to smartphones via Bluetooth, WiFi or the USB port located in the front glove box. After connecting the smartphone, the rider can use the joystick on the left handlebar to select the desired functions, including playing music, receiving notifications, checking the weather and more. Headphones connected via Bluetooth are required to listen to music or answer calls, while messages can be displayed when the Tmax is parked

Garmin full map navigation *

The new Tmax, if connected via Bluetooth to the mobile phone, allows the pilots to access to Garmin navigation full map, with turn-by-turn voice instructions via earphones. This system has real-time traffic updates and provides alternative route guidance to save you time. Garmin’s PhotoReal Junction View realistically depicts intersections and junctions along your route for easier navigation.

New accelerator

The electronic equipment includes a new electronic accelerator and the electrically operated fuel cap which unlocks automatically for two minutes after the main switch is turned off. Traction control and handlebar selectable engine mappings confirmed.

Availability

The Yamaha Tmax will be available starting April 2022.

