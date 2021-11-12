Eicma, president Meda speaks: “The virtual is not enough, the general public wants to touch the motorcycles” – Fairs and shows

Eicma returns after a year of absence and the adrenaline grows. Pietro Meda, president of Eicma, opened the meeting with the press by evoking the passion, convinced that virtual reality cannot replace the experience of a physical visit and sharing in the five pavilions of this edition plus the external area of ​​Motolive, the area of ​​electric bikes and that of start-ups. Meda also wished to give special applause to the passion of the 820 exhibitors who confirmed their presence, in such a dynamic and interesting moment for our market.

Paolo Magri, president of Ancma, underlined the importance of the sector, which is worth 21.4 billion euros in Europe, grew by 23 percent (also growing compared to the pre-pandemic period) and sees Italy in first place with over seven billion in value and more than one hundred thousand employees. A success that is the result of three elements, namely passion, desire for freedom and eco-sustainable mobility. Because the motorcycle remains a vehicle that pollutes the planet very little.

Luca Palermo, CEO of Fiera Milano and motorcyclist (he will come to the Fair with his new Guzzi), he stressed that since September the Rho center has hosted thirty events when the annual average was close to fifty, also thanks to the good national health policy. In Eicma you will find clear and simple rules, the green pass is necessary but vaccination centers are provided at the entrances, then a mask, respect for distances, automatic flow control. Unique in Europe. The 2022 edition has already been confirmed with the support of the “refreshment package” launched by the Government.

Finally Attilio Fontana, president of the region, renewed Lombardy’s confidence in the sector which is so important for the economy and for the passion of citizens who love two wheels. And the International Fair has an ancient tradition in Milan, it was born even in 1914. When asked by a journalist, who emphasized the absence of an important partner like Ducati and asked why, Paolo Magri replied as follows: “In spring, when Ducati made its decision, there was no precise vision of what we would experience in the autumn. It was, perhaps, a question of excessive prudence ”.

We will all see you at Eicma, open from Tuesday 23 November for the press and operators, and from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 for the general public.