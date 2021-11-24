Eicma, the enduro e-bike signed by Valentino Rossi in 46 units

The acronym contains a signed project Valentino Rossi that looks at the world of enduro declined in the forms of one e-bike pedal assist that blends futuristic design, advanced technologies, “racing” geometries and a cutting-edge engine. Exposed to Eicma 2021 , in progress at the Fiera di Rho-Milano until Sunday 28 November, the new one VR46 Terra Limited Edition , produced in 46 copies in collaboration with MT Distribution. The enduro e-bike represents the top model of a range that also includes the VR46 Terra Pro , which will be available from early 2022.

VR46 TERRA: THE PROJECT

The first electric pedal assisted bicycle produced between Tavullia and Bologna, the result of the collaboration between VR46 and MT Distribution based in Bologna, after the announcement at the Italian Bike Festival in Rimini in September 2021, is shown to the public at Eicma in Milan . A proposal divided into two models: the limited edition VR46 Limited Edition, and the Pro version, with several elements in common (prices not disclosed). The bi-suspension e-bike has a 6061 – T6 hydroformed aluminum frame studied and designed in Italy with attention to design and off-road characteristics, in particular in terms of geometry, suitable for tackling technical descents and in line with the needs of “pedalability” uphill. Among the “secrets” is the “flipchip” system positioned on the lower fulcrum of the shock absorber which, in fact, allows the biker to change the shape of the geometries from an all-mountain to an enduro type e-bike (the bottom bracket is lowered up to 12 mm and the steering angle is changed from 65.5 ° to 64.5 °).