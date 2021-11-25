Eicma, Valentino Rossi: “Retirement? There’s no turning back” | News

The “Doctor” presented himself to Eicma with a flaming Yamaha that accompanied him on the stage of “One More Lap”

The entrance of Valentino Rossi at Eicma he is in his style, spectacular and in motion for the last farewell to the fans in the “One More Lap” event organized by Yamaha. The nine-time world champion, who raced his last MotoGP race in Valencia, was welcomed by many fans present. His arrival is iconic, aboard a flaming Yamaha that accompanied him for the last time as a rider in front of the fans who clamored to rethink his retirement.

On the stage where he found himself face to face with the 4 Yamahas with which he won his latest MotoGP titles, the “Doctor” certainly did not dribble the requests of the many fans present despite the pouring rain: “They won’t be easy Sundays without running, but now there is no going back “.

“I would have liked to win another world championship, it would have been nice to get to ten. I will miss the embrace of the fans very much,” said Rossi. The Doctor then focused on the great affection received from thousands of fans who braved the rain and wind: “It was nice to see the many fans, too bad for the rain and the great cold. But they were brave and it was really exciting. Not they left me even today, it was great to have their support since the beginning of my career and to see the yellow people who have always given me so much energy “.

“Speaking again about the retirement, he explained:” In Valencia I tried to have a normal weekend to do a decent race, today it’s difficult because I happen to think that I am no longer a driver. When I think about it I have sadness and nostalgia, but slowly I’m realizing and I’m getting used to it. I have a few months before thinking like dad, I have a lot to do for now between Academy and more. It will be very interesting to understand what I will do in the coming months, maybe I will gain weight and you will soon see me with a beard “.

What about future plans? The nine-time world champion didn’t turn around us too much: “In January I race with Ferrari in Abu Dhabi, a race I do often. For next year, however, I haven’t decided yet, there are two or three championships. next weeks with whom I will race on four wheels “.