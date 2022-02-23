Eight children and 12 adults would have been sacrificed in a funerary ritual

Discovered in Peru 14 mummies prior to the Inca period 0:54

(CNN Spanish) — Eight children and 12 adults would have been sacrificed as part of a funerary ritual to accompany a man of high social status some 800 to 1,200 years ago in Peru. Researchers from the National University of San Marcos presented this Tuesday the findings related to the Cajamarquilla mummy found in November 2020.



In a statement, the educational institution pointed out that the evidence of violence in some bodies such as fractures, blows and bruises suggest that the children were previously sacrificed, although there is also the possibility that the death of the minors may have been due to a disease that circulated in the area during that period. The remains were found in the archaeological zone located in the Jicamarca Valley, Lima in an approximate area of ​​167 hectares.

The experts pointed out that the mummy known as “Chabelo”, found at the end of last year, has already been analyzed. According to the investigation, it is a man of about 35 years who was eviscerated after death and his skin processed, although more analysis is needed to determine his origin and what he usually ate.

Under the tomb of the mummy, a funerary chamber was found with a woman and a minor, who were surrounded by ceramic objects, gourds, food, tools, among other elements associated with this ritual.

Pieter Van Dalen Luna, responsible for the research project explained that Andean societies had a series of funerary practices and a worldview completely different from ours. “The conception of death was very important to them; it was a parallel world, the abode of the dead”, said the expert during the presentation.

For her part, the director of the project, Yomira Huamán, reported that so far only 1% of the archaeological complex consisting of four pyramids has been excavated and operations will continue this year because more of these individuals were identified in the area.