Eight convictions for bitcoin money laundering confirmed by court

A man from Rotterdam was sentenced to 17 months in prison for bitcoin cash laundering for a value of over € 4.4 million; on appeal, the court ruling elaborated the first guidelines on suspicious cryptographic activity. THEThe case is part of “one of the first major criminal investigations into bitcoin money laundering,” dubbed the “Iceberg investigation” by prosecutors, Trouw says.

Between 2013 and 2015, the man bought nearly 40,000 bitcoins and then exchanged the currency for euros via online exchanges, before withdrawing cash with the help of other contacts.

The man, who was not named in court documents but is thought to be 35 or 36, has also sold bitcoin to other traders in changed cash and invested more money in cryptocurrencies.

The man was convicted of suspected money laundering and involvement in various criminal activities, and was accused of advertising his services as a “bitcoincasher” on the dark web.

Court records suggest it had handled nearly 63,000 bitcoins and € 9.7 billion in cash over the period from 1 January 2013 to 19 January 2016.

On Tuesday, the Hague Court of Appeal also examined nine other crypto money laundering cases linked to the Iceberg investigation: 8 suspects were sentenced to prison terms ranging from three months to 51 months and two were released, Trouw writes. .