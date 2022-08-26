Eight Dominicans arrested in Puerto Rico waters with 330 pounds of cocaine

The US Coast Guard in Puerto Rico reported this Thursday that seized 330 pounds (150 kilograms) of cocaine and arrested 8 suspected smugglers in a recent operation in waters north of the island.

The crew of the Coast Guard Legare and agents of the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force unloaded the shipment in San Juan the day before, which has an estimated wholesale value of 3.1 million dollars.

The eight men arrested in this case claimed to be citizens of the Dominican Republic and face federal prosecution in Puerto Rico for drug smuggling.

The charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the Coast Guard statement.

your boat was detected by a multirole air traffic control aircraft and maritime Customs and Border Protection north of the coast from the town of Isabela.

The eight men who were on the ship they threw multiple bales into the waterwhich were recovered by Coast Guard Patrolman Joseph Doyle after apprehending the individuals.

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard announced that in recent operations on the high seas it seized three shipments of cocaine, valued at $22 million, and arrested 14 people.