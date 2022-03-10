Eight films directed by women to watch in streaming

“The Power of the Dog”: Phil is elegant and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. When George secretly marries a village widow, Phil wages a ruthless and sadistic war using his effeminate son, Peter, as a pawn. (Netflix)

The struggle of women has also been part of the history of cinema. From the underrepresentation of African Americans, Asians, Latinos, and other racialized ethnicities, to the few opportunities to work behind the scenes, inequality has been a daily bread in the film industry since the beginning of the last century. To date, the directing category at the Oscars includes very few female filmmakers, as only seven have been nominated and only two have been winners at Hollywood’s most important ceremony.

With regard to this, we present eight films that were only possible under the vision of talented directors:

the power of the dog

the new zealand Jane Campion directs this drama with a view to receiving awards at the Oscars that is about the story of two brothers, Phil and George Burbank, and the dispute that one of them starts for the simple fact of marrying the woman he loves, Rose Gordon, a widow from town. Moving in together after her marriage, Phil begins to haunt her peace and hers, her teenage son, Peter, whom he considers a sissy boy and later takes on as a ward of hers alone. to annoy her. premiered in Netflix.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in “The Power of the Dog,” a favorite at the upcoming Academy Awards. (Netflix)

Nomadland

Chloe Zhao She became the second woman to win the Oscar for Best Director thanks to this production in which she starred. Frances McDormand. Inspired by real groups of nomads in the United States, the plot introduces us to Fern, a woman who has lost everything, and travels west in a caravan with the purpose of finding a new meaning in life before the disapproving gaze of a society. can be seen in Star+.

“Nomadland” won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2021. (Searchlight Pictures/Europa Press)



the dark daughter

Based on the homonymous novel by Elena Ferrante, the director Maggie Gyllenhaal takes to the cinema a story about being a woman and a mother. When she goes on vacation to Italy, a college professor comes face to face with the past by reliving her memories when she meets a beautiful woman and her young daughter. Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Ed Harris make up the main cast. Available in Netflix.

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson are the lead actresses in “The Dark Daughter.” (Netflix)

If you knew

This teen romantic drama from Netflixdirected by Alice Wu, takes us to a tender and innocent love story that grows between two young people in the most unexpected way. Ellie Chu is a shy girl who goes to high school and has a crush on Aster. Her problems come when her friend Paul asks her to help him win her over and she must leave her feelings behind to let him steal her heart.

“Si supieras” is part of the LGBTQ+ content on the streaming giant. (Netflix)

The old guard

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, this film of the superhero genre follows a group of immortal mercenaries who have participated in historical events throughout the centuries and have never died due to their ability to heal themselves. When someone discovers their secret, they will go after the footsteps of various people to protect themselves. to see in Netflix

Charlize Theron stars in “The Old Guard,” a film based on the comics of the same name. (Netflix)

Wonder Woman

The first movie starring the DC Comics heroine was directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot. The story delves into the origins of Princess Diana of Themyscyra and her link to the outside world when she unexpectedly bumps into pilot Steve Trevor. She will later be known as Wonder Woman and will become an emblem of good within the famous Justice League team. In the catalog of hbo max.

Gal Gadot brought Wonder Woman to life in two films. (Warner Bros.)

Cleo from 5 to 7

Originally released in 1962, this film by the late filmmaker Agnes Varda focuses on a young woman with a fear of cancer and how, in the two hours prior to receiving her medical results, she embarks on a short journey through the city where she will first meet a young soldier, Antoine, who must return to the battlefield in Algeria . This movie classic can be enjoyed through Mubi.

“Cléo from 5 to 7” is an infallible classic of Varda’s French filmography. (FilmAffinity)

The Matrix

The Wachowski sisters, Lana and Lilly, are the minds behind one of the most successful franchises in cinema, and which recently marked its return to the big screen with a fourth installment. It all starts with Neo (Keanu Reeves), a computer programmer and hacker who begins to find clues that nothing is what it seems until he is recruited by Morpheus, who will give him the option to open his eyes or continue with normal life. he. Upon taking the red pill, he discovers that they actually live in a simulation created by machines that have enslaved humans. The entire saga can be viewed at hbo max.

The new film reunites stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. (Warner Bros.)

