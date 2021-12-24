Eight Italian regions in dark red, nine in red and only three in yellow: the new ECDC map

It is an Italy in the red zone, but with large dark red patches that emerges from the latest map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). The colors of the areas at risk, it is better to start immediately, simulate the recommendations on travel restrictions within the European Union. Recommendations, not obligations: it remains the prerogative of individual states to decide which rules to apply for travelers. The areas of the ECDC map therefore do not correspond to the Italian color areas.

Ecdc map: all northern regions are in dark red

Compared to last week, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, the province of Trento and Liguria end up in dark red, in addition to Alto Adige, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Valle d’Aosta which were already in the highest risk range. All the regions of northern Italy are therefore now in dark red. Sardinia, Molise and Puglia, on the other hand, remain in yellow, while the rest of the Italian regions are red.

Dark red, which indicates a sharp increase in the incidence of new infections, is currently the dominant color in most of the EU territory, where it is extended to France and Spain, while it slightly retreats in northern Germany. The only green spot among all the EU countries is in Romania.

How to read the ECDC color map

As we explained above, the map simulates the application of internal EU travel restrictions. However, these are recommendations, and not obligations, the aim of which is to ensure that the virus circulates as little as possible between the various countries of the Union. For those coming from a ‘dark red’ region, Member States should require a swab before arrival and a quarantine period. These are recommendations and not restrictive measures imposed by governments.

The colors of the Ecdc map take on considerable importance for any restrictions on circulation that each individual Member State could still adopt, even with the green pass in force. In fact, the Commission has proposed that individual States that decide to introduce limitations regardless of the green pass, in the face of particular health situations, should do so on the basis of the colors of the Ecdc map and in particular by possibly providing that:

if you come from the green areas: no limitations;

if you come from the orange areas: possible requirement for a preliminary test on departure (rapid antigenic or Pcr);

if you come from the red areas: possible quarantine obligation in the absence of a preliminary test at departure (rapid antigenic or PCR);

if you come from the dark red areas: non-essential journeys to be strongly discouraged; testing and quarantine still required.

The areas of the ECDC map they do not correspond to the Italian color bands , but they are marked as follows: