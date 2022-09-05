Eight migrants drown in the Rio Grande

A total of eight migrants drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to cross the current to reach the United States. The tragic event took place this Thursday, near Eagle Pass, Texas, according to information from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

Until the time of writing this note, the nationality of the deceased had not been specified. Six of the bodies were rescued by US patrol agents, the other two by the Mexican military.

The US authorities continue the search efforts, as there are indications that there could be more drowned migrants. In these tasks they have the support of the Eagle Pass firefighters and the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

In a message on Twitter, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus indicated that “the number of drowning victims may be greater than eight. We will continue to do everything we can to help in this terrible situation.”

Arrested, rescued and disappeared

During the incident in the Rio Grande, 92 people were detained, both on the Mexican and US sides. Meanwhile, 37 had to be rescued from the turbulent waters of the river.

The information does not specify whether the crossing of these people occurred while they were being persecuted to prevent them from reaching the United States, something that could have motivated the stampede.

“The death toll appears to be the worst mass drowning along the Rio Grande in years,” a CBP official said.

It is not possible to rule out that there are Cubans among the victims, taking into account the enormous current migratory flow.

Magnus commented that this event is a clear example of the desperation of people trying to reach the United States.

According to official statistics, since October more than 200 migrants have died in the waters of the Rio Grande. Several of them have been Cuban.