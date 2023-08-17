Eight movies hit Billboard this Thursday in premieres

“Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos”; “Blue Beetle”, “La Uruguay”, “The Quiet Girl”, “Doctor Nietzsche”, “Passage”, “The Silence of Men” and “Metallica: M72 World Tour” were released in cinemas this Thursday in August.

Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos: Adventure film based on classic comic book characters directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears. In its original language, it features the voices of Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph.

The story depicts how the four characters will try to win the hearts of the people after hiding in the sewers of New York.

blue beetle: Xolo Maridueña, the protagonist of the series “Cobra Kai”, plays this DC Comics character directed by Ángel Manuel Soto.

Here, Jaime Reyes returns home after graduating from college, and as he searches for his place in the world, he discovers an alien relic that grants him fantastic superpowers.

The cast is complete with Adriana Barraza, Damian Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezín, Raúl Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and Jorge López.

Uruguay: First national production of the week. It is a drama directed by Ana García Blaya based on the novel of the same name. The film is led by Jazmin Stuart, Fiorella Bottaioli, Sebastian Arzaño and Gustavo Garzón.

The plot of this story revolves around a writer who will travel to Montevideo, where he will meet a fan who will change his life.

cool girl: Irish drama, nominated for an Oscar in the Best International Film category.

Directed by Colm Baird and starring Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crawley and Andrew Bennett.

Set in 1981, a girl lives in isolation with her large family. For this reason he will be sent with some wealthy relatives. However, just when everything seems to be back to normal, some of the secrets of his new adoptive family will be revealed.

nietzsche’s doctor: Documentary co-produced by Jorge Leandro Colas with France. The production stars Esteban Rubinstein, Valeria Grossi, Paco Cicotte and Julio Gavagnin.

The film focuses on the work done by Doctor Esteban Rubinstein at a hospital in Buenos Aires, where after studying the work of Friedrich Nietzsche, he would propose with other doctors the implementation of a method that would be closer to the patients.

stamp: This French film tells how a film producer starts an affair with a teacher which causes her problems with her husband.

The new production by Ira Sachs features performances by Franz Rogowski, Adele Exarchopoulos and Ben Whishaw.

silence of men: Argentine documentary made by Lucia Lubarsky, which narrates the dialogue between a father and his son, to reflect on the fears, complications, contradictions and violence they experienced as men.

Metallica: M72 World Tour: For two performances only (August 19 and 21) you will be able to see the power of Metallica live as part of the presentation tour for their most recent studio album “72 Seasons”.