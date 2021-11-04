Eight new nuclear reactors are on their way to Europe. Here’s where

The European Union is the largest energy importer in the world, purchasing 55 per cent of its needs from countries outside the bloc, at an annual cost of around 300-350 billion euros. The issue of energy independence is central to Brussels not only from an economic point of view, but also from a geopolitical one, and nuclear could play an important role in this regard, with several Member States pushing to include it among the sources on which to aim for to reduce the impact on climate change, as this energy is clean from the point of view of emissions, even if it produces radioactive waste which must then be stored in safe places. A quarter of the Union’s electricity production currently derives from nuclear power, with 106 reactors operating in 13 of the 27 Member States, although Germany and Belgium, two of the countries that have nuclear power plants, have committed to exit, while Poland it may soon join the nuclear club.

In seven other countries, expansions of production capacities are planned with the construction of new reactors, at least eight. And as with Russia’s gas, even in nuclear power there are external powers interested in expanding their presence (and their business) in Europe. First of all the United States. In October last year, Warsaw and Washington signed a 30-year intergovernmental agreement on future cooperation in the development of the Polish civilian nuclear energy program, with the first nuclear power plant likely to go into operation in 2033.

But to sniff out the possible deal there is also France, which with its Électricité de France (EdF) group has offered to build up to six EPR, the latest generation European pressurized water reactors, with a plan that ‘company promises claims it would decarbonise 40 percent of the country’s electricity and avoid up to 55 million tons of CO2 per year. The United States has also made a pact with another country in the east of the community bloc. In June, the Romanian Senate in Budapest ratified an agreement with the US on cooperation to expand and modernize Romania’s nuclear program. Areas of cooperation could include the completion of units 3 and 4 of the country’s only power plant, Cernavoda, and the refurbishment of unit 1 at the same.

And other nations are also expanding their nuclear capabilities. Finland is building its third reactor at the plant on Olkiluoto Island. Actually the reactor has been under construction since 2005 and the start of the activity was originally planned for May 2009 and is now estimated to start production in February 2022. In Slovakia, reactors 3 and 4 are under construction at the Mochovce plant. 3 and 4, also for these there was a strong delay and the start of production initially scheduled for 2012 and 2013 has been postponed to next year. Bulgaria has approved the construction of a seventh unit at the Kozloduy nuclear power plant, the only one in the nation and the largest in the region, using Russian-supplied equipment. The project has also received the approval of the European Union, with the vice president, Frans Timmermans, which ensured the “support” of Brussels.

Hungary plans to build another reactor at its Paks plant and finally there is France, the block’s main nuclear power producer, with its 19 plants in which 58 reactors are operating, which wants to build a third reactor in Flamanville, using Epr technology. In Sweden, however, no new construction is planned but the Ringhals nuclear power plant, which has provided electricity since 1975, is undergoing a significant life extension project designed to allow it to operate until the mid-1940s.