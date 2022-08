A total of eight cancer patients from the Balearic Islands have been able to benefit from the proton radiotherapy treatment during the first year of implementation of this benefit. The patients have been treated at the Quirón clinic in Madrid and at the university clinic in Navarra. Two of them throughout this year and another six in 2021.

Proton radiotherapy has been developed in recent years as childhood cancer treatment. Heavy particles, beams of protons, are used instead of photons or electrons, which are parts of atoms that cause little damage to the tissues they pass through, but are very effective in killing cells at the end of their path. .

Guided correctly, protons have the peculiarity of guarantee the localized release of energy minimizing the harmful effects on healthy tissues and concentrating, in turn, high doses of radiation on tumor tissue.

It is thanks to this characteristic that this therapy is particularly indicated to treat deep tumors, especially when it is convenient to preserve healthy organs or more critical structures. In this way, the consequences of exposure to photons, such as secondary tumors or damage to vital organs or structures, are greatly reduced.

In children, exposure to these photons, present in classical radiotherapy, can have significant side effects both in the acute phase of the disease and in the long term. The most notable are the alteration of growth or the cognitive sphere, or radioinduced neoplasia. Hence the importance of this alternative.

The IB-Salut processed in September of a year ago the framework agreement for contracting this service and thus be able to refer patients for an approximate cost of 925,000 euros in two years. However, during this first year in operation the budget has been 285,000 euros.