eight players will miss matchday 20 – SOS Fanta

There will be no matchday 20 of Serie A, the first after the Christmas break. Eight are disqualified for the next round of the championship. Seven players were warned and booked, will therefore be disqualified for one round. One, on the other hand, was sent off and will miss the next matchday. In Atalanta, Remo was warned Freuler: there will be no match against Torino. Dalbert Cagliari will miss the match against Sampdoria after the yellow taken with Juventus.

Heavy warning also for Stefano Sturaro: there will be no in Sassuolo-Genoa. A very heavy yellow at Inter for Hakan Calhanoglu against Torino: he will miss the match against Bologna. In Naples, yellow for Mario Rui against Spezia: there will be no Juventus. Finally, in Sampdoria, Kristoffer is disqualified Askildsen: will miss the match against Cagliari. One turn off for Tanner Tessmann of Venezia, expelled (direct red) with Lazio: there will be no against Salernitana like Mattia Caldara, cautioned in the last challenge (he was warned).

⛔️ DISQUALIFIED – Freuler, Dalbert, Sturaro, Calhanoglu, Mario Rui, Askildsen, Caldara, Tessmann.

