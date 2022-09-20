Eight provinces declared disaster areas

President Luis Abinader declared the provinces of La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Samaná, Hato Mayor, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte and Monte Plata as “disaster zones” after the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

The declaration was made through decree 537-22, which states that the “Executive Power may include other provinces within the declaration of emergency established in the previous article, after the natural phenomenon has passed through the territory of the province. Dominican Republic, after lifting the damages caused to the communities located in the affected provinces”.

Article two of that decree indicates that at least 21 institutions will be able to carry out purchasing and contracting processes for goods, services and works through the national emergency exception, to counteract the effects caused by Hurricane Fiona. Those purchases mustbe made to be used in humanitarian aid workrescue, construction and reconstruction of the works as a result of the damage caused by the torrential downpours”.

The institutions are the Ministries of Public Health, Education, Agriculture, Public Works and Communications, Housing, Tourism and Administration of the Presidency; in addition to the National Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre), National Health Service (SNS), Essential Medicines Program (Promese-Cal), Social Assistance Plan of the Presidency, Economic Kitchens of the Dominican State, Presidential Commission for Development Support Provincial, Presidential Commission to Support Neighborhood Development, National Institute of Potable Water and Sewage (Inapa), National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (Indrhi), Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewer Corporation (CAASD), Electricity Transmission Company (ETED), Electricity Distribution Company of the East (Edeeste), Electricity Distribution Company of the North (Edenorte), Civil Defense.

“The indicated institutions must submit a detailed report to the Comptroller General of the Republic and the Chamber of Accounts, and must disseminate it through the institution’s Portal, as well as in the Transactional Portal, within 15 calendar days after satisfaction. the need caused by the emergency situation”indicates article four of the presidential provision.

The decree also states that the procurement procedures by exception must be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and current regulations on public procurement.

“The institutions included in this Decree must manage the exception procedures due to national emergency through the Transactional Portal administered by the General Directorate of Public Procurement”, indicates article three.

The government provision states that the declaration of these contracts of national emergency will have a duration of 30 days from the issuance of this decree.

Yesterday President Abinader also led a press conference at the National Palace to discuss the situation, where he was accompanied by Vice President Raquel Peña, and the Defense Ministers, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa; of Tourism, David Collado; of Industry and Commerce; Víctor -Ito- Bisonó; of Agriculture, Limber Cruz; of Economy, Pavel Isa Contreras; Labor, Luis Miguel De Camps; of Education, Ángel Hernández; Environment, Miguel Ceara Hatton, and Finance, Jochi Vicente.

Also, the director of the COE, retired general Juan Manuel Méndez; the director of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then; the director of the DIGESETT, Brigadier General, Ramón Antonio Guzmán Peralta; the Mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejía; the Administrator of the Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company (EGEHID), Rafael Salazar; the director of the CAASD, Fellito Suberví; the administrator of EdeSur, Milton Morrison and the director of Civil Defense, Juan Cesario Salas Rosario.

refugees in schools

Yesterday the Ministry of Education reported that until 5:00 noon yesterday there were 462 people who are in refugee status in 21 educational establishments, due to rains caused by Hurricane Fiona.

The Directorate of Communications pointed out that, although the COE regulations on the use of public buildings in emergencies contemplate that school buildings are the last option to use, the Regional and District directors are instructed to offer all the facilities to local authorities. and relief agencies in case of natural contingencies.